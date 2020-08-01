MANOR TWP. POLICE

STALKING

MANOR TWP.: Matthew Espenshade, 47, of Middletown, was charged Monday with stalking and harassment after sending numerous unwanted texts, calls and cards to his ex-girlfriend and her mother from May 30 to July 25, police said.

PEQUEA TWP. POLICE

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

PEQUEA TWP.: Cameron M. Craney, 20, of Lancaster, was charged July 17 with criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person after firing an AR-15 indiscriminately over the tree line into two PPL utiltity poles at Silver Mine Park on July 1 and July 2, causing $16,000 in damage, police said.

RAPE

PEQUEA TWP.: Lisandro Prieto-Sandoval, 35, of Willow Street, was charged June 17 with rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, four counts of unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors in relation to incidents that occurred between 2015 and 2019 involving a victim less than 12 years old, police said.