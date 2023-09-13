An understaffed Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office secured another three-month extension from county commissioners Tuesday night to fill positions with private security guards. It’s the fifth such extension since May 2022.

The security guards from York-based Schaad Detective Agency will cost the county about $38 an hour for unarmed guards and $54 an hour for armed guards. The new contract expires Dec. 31 and will cost about $144,000.

The office currently has four full-time and eight part-time vacancies, Sheriff Chris Leppler said at a Tuesday morning work session, which is unchanged since the last extension with Schaad was approved in April.

In the years before the pandemic, the sheriff’s office was struggling to hire, but Leffler said hiring improved after he took office in 2018. The office signed enough deputies to be only three short at one point, Leppler said, up from about 20 vacancies.

But since at least 2020, law enforcement agencies across the country have struggled to find suitable applicants. Training academies for deputies also are seeing fewer recruits, Leppler said, and many prospective officers end up being unable to pass a physical test to begin training.

“Schaad really has been necessary for our daily operations,” Leppler told commissioners Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies perform different law enforcement tasks compared to local and state police. They are responsible for providing security at Lancaster County Court, transporting criminal defendants and serving legal notices for evictions, protection-from-abuse orders, tax sales and more. The sheriff’s office also oversees the service of warrants from district judges.

The Schaad guards have been tasked with providing security at the courthouse, the adult probation and parole office on East King Street and the Lancaster County Government Center on North Queen Street.

After the Tuesday morning work session, Leppler said he wasn’t sure whether the guards are costing the county more or less money compared to in-house deputies.

“It's been helpful to you and the courts, but we've got to continue to work towards stepping (the Schaad contract) down and then ending it,” County Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

The commissioners unanimously approved the contract at a commissioners meeting Tuesday night at the Eden Township Municipal Building.

The contract extension will be “offset” with money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, according to the resolution approved Tuesday night.

To cover for the Schaad contract, the county will use ARPA dollars to pay for some new employees at the sheriff’s office who were hired some time after March 2021, when the law was enacted.

Commissioner John Trescot said at the Tuesday morning work session that the county should not use ARPA funds to cover the cost to use Schaad going forward, if the sheriff continues to need their services.

“We should put that cost in the general budget for 2024 and not continue to draw down ARPA funds for this,” Trescot said.

As of the end of July, the county has paid Schaad $980,000 for its services, according to county Budget Director Pat Mulligan. The first contract began in May 2022.

Leppler also secured $415,000 in ARPA dollars in January to pay for serving warrants and transporting defendants into Lancaster County from other jurisdictions, two primary responsibilities of the office.

In January, Deputy Sheriff Chris Riggs said remaining COVID-19 restrictions in correctional facilities were making inmate transports more costly. The pandemic also contributed to a major backlog of warrants at the office, he said, as it continued to run understaffed.

After expressing hope for an improved hiring situation during past contract extensions, Leppler said Tuesday that staffing levels have not improved in that time.

Warrant service software

Leppler also received approval from the commissioners Tuesday for a $42,000 grant to automate how the sheriff’s office collects warrant fees from district courts. The software from York-based Teleosoft Corp. will generate the paperwork required for the office to collect fees for serving warrants.

The grant comes from a special county fund that collects revenue from court fees.

The sheriff told commissioners he expects the move to generate $200,000 to $300,000 more a year in warrant fees.

Earlier this year, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth established a new fee schedule for defendants. The move sought to address concerns from district judges that the county’s warrant fees didn’t comport with state laws.

After charging defendants a $30 “arrest” fee for serving them notices in the mail, Ashworth altered the county’s policy, establishing an $11 fee for serving the notices. The new fee is applied to each warrant served, whereas the $30 arrest fee applied only once if a defendant was responding to multiple warrants at once.

Medication-assisted treatment

Commissioners also approved an addition to addiction treatment services at Lancaster County Prison. The prison will begin using Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance to connect defendants on medication-assisted treatment to other services upon release.

The 15-month contract worth $142,600 runs through the end of September 2024. The cost is covered by a $500,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Prison officials said earlier this year that the grant would help expand the new medication treatment services to more inmates at the prison. But so far, the prison has limited the program to inmates who had an active prescription to treat an opioid addiction upon being committed to the facility, Deputy Warden Joe Shiffer said after the Tuesday morning work session.

Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance is based in Mount Joy.