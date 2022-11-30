Tanis Ritchie spent a late afternoon in mid-October waiting for a Red Rose Access bus to drop off her mother, Edith, from adult day care.
Edith, 84, of Denver, should have been home by 4 p.m., but Ritchie had come to expect the shared ride to be late. She said the Red Rose bus rarely arrived on time for her mom’s scheduled pickups and drop-offs.
By 5:30 p.m., Ritchie called Red Rose to figure out where her mother was. She did not get an answer, as the office was closed by that time.
Thirty minutes later, Ritchie became frantic. Her mom needs portable oxygen and would be late to get her medication. Eventually, she called the police department in a panic, and an officer contacted Red Rose shortly after 7 p.m. Edith was still on the bus.
She did not come home until 7:25 p.m.; she had been on the bus for about three hours. By car, a direct trip from the New Holland daycare to her Denver home should take about 25 minutes. Ritchie said her mom, who often can’t speak for herself as a result of dementia, stepped off the bus emotionally fraught.
“She was just not herself,” Ritchie said. “It’s just inexcusable.”
Edith had made fewer than 10 trips on the bus when Ritchie decided she would never send her mom again.
The problem, according to officials who run the bus line, boils down to limited staffing. South Central Transit Authority is the umbrella agency that oversees Red Rose. Greg Downing, the authority’s executive director, said the company had a “rash of callouts” that day, so one driver had to learn multiple routes within a few hours.
Red Rose did “a poor job communicating that” to Ritchie,” Downing said.
The Denver resident said she isn’t looking for an apology and doesn’t have the money to pursue legal action. She just wants to ensure this will not happen again to others. She believes elderly people are vulnerable and often don’t have someone to look out for them.
“If we’re having the issue that we’re having, and I call several times and voice my opinion where an elderly person may not be able … my mom has an advocate. A lot of people don’t,” she said.
Labor crunch ripple effect
The Lancaster County Office of Aging filed a complaint against Red Rose after Edith’s experience, which Downing said resulted in the company being fined. The office had set up Edith on a Red Rose Access bus schedule in early fall when Ritchie saw it as the only viable way to transport her mom to Adult Day Services (now DayBreak) at Garden Spot Village.
Downing said the transit authority has met with Red Rose and the Office of Aging to talk about moving forward, but the authority is struggling with the same staffing issues plaguing the transportation industry as a whole.
In 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 145,270 bus and public transit drivers nationwide. That’s a 19% decrease from the 179,510 employees reported in 2019, before the pandemic.
Tom Martin, executive director of the Office of Aging, said his office shares complaints with Red Rose as well as possible solutions for similar cases, but it’s up to Red Rose to follow through.
“We like to advocate for our consumers as best as we can,” Martin said. “I do believe the transportation system is problematic systemically, with a lot of fallout from the pandemic with staffing and being able to provide the service they’re contracted to do.”
More than $25 million is headed to the Lancaster metro area for public transit, after a spen…
Ritchie turned to Red Rose as a way to save money. Inflation drove gas prices through the roof, Ritchie said, so it became too costly to drive Edith herself. She did not have a job, either, because it seemed impossible to juggle work hours with caring for her mom.
The day care was supposed to be a new step for Edith. At 64, Ritchie is getting older herself and taking on her own medical problems — like recovering from wrist surgery. She said a nursing home is too expensive and Edith worries about being left alone, so a daycare was the perfect middleground. It alleviates some responsibilities from Ritchie, and Edith enjoys it.
But with Edith’s growing medical complications, Ritchie said the subpar bus service only added more obstacles to the healing process. She now has to pick up the slack where Red Rose let her down.
“I feel inadequate to take proper care of her,” Ritchie said through tears, days after her mom broke her nose from a fall. “It’s a torn feeling because I’m getting to where I can’t do it anymore.”
Ritchie said her frustrations stemmed from higher and higher wait times. One of the first days Edith was picked up late from day care, Ritchie called Red Rose to ask that she be notified when the bus would be late. She said they never did.
Red Rose has a 30-minute window before or after the scheduled pick-up time, Downing said. For example, if pick up is scheduled for 7:15 a.m., the bus technically has until 7:45 a.m. to pick up riders.
Downing said informational packets lay this out to every customer, and Red Rose believes Ritchie did not understand that a bus that is 30 minutes behind schedule is not necessarily late.
He said customers usually go through the Office of Aging instead of the company itself.
But Ritchie said she regularly waited around an hour to two hours for the bus. On some days, she decided to drop her mom off at the day care herself after waiting.
Ritchie is working again to afford the gas to take her mom to and from day care. She works two days a week, but sometimes asks to be off the schedule so she can be on call to take her mom to appointments or emergency room visits. Right now, Ritchie is not working.
Advocacy for seniors
It’s become hard for Ritchie to think straight, and she’s just not sure what to do anymore. She feels like she’s exhausted all possible avenues to care for her mom. But, at the end of the day, Ritchie said she wants to see Red Rose change, so no one else gets burned.
Kathy Cubit, advocacy manager of the Philadelphia-based Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of Elders, said advocacy is happening nationwide to improve transportation services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. While her company has a local focus, CARIE also takes calls from residents like Ritchie statewide.
Cubit said Edith’s experience is not unique. Red Rose has had several shared rides this year that have lasted up to two hours, Downing said.
“Not that it’s normal what happened to (Edith), but it’s also not rare or unusual. … It shouldn’t happen, but it does,” Cubit said. “Transportation is an area that is riddled with problems, that’s riddled with inconsistencies, and more work needs to be (done).”
Drivers need better training, and the transportation industry should offer more on-demand services like Uber that are specific to seniors and people with disabilities, Cubit said. Martin said Uber and Lyft are one of the only alternatives he’s aware of to Red Rose Access. The county is not contracted with any other aging- or disabilities-focused transportation system.
Right now, Cubit noted, there is not much Ritchie can do besides filing a complaint, considering the many factors, such as traffic and difficult routes, that can result in a long shared-ride trip. Ritchie could participate in a local group that advocates for seniors, but Cubit said changes need to come from Red Rose itself.
Changes are happening, Downing said, and he hopes things move along sooner rather than later.
Downing said Red Rose is prioritizing medical trips more than it had before. This means riders with medical needs are given their top requested transportation times in order to make their appointments, while others could be asked to reschedule grocery trips. This would prevent trip overscheduling and, ultimately, another incident like Edith’s after drivers call out.
Riders should communicate medical needs to their driver, Downing said. Red Rose does not have medical information on file for its customers, which is with the Office of Aging, and drivers are not trained to handle emergencies.
Like her mother, Ritchie said, many seniors likely face problems speaking up when they’re in need. Ritchie would like to see improvements in driver training.
The biggest step forward for transportation services across the country, Downing said, will be growing staff numbers. The director said his mother uses a rideshare bus in Philadelphia, so he personally understands the urgency to make progress.
“We are just doing the best we can with what we have.”
Notice problems?
Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.
