Years with LNP: This summer will be 32 years with LNP.

What do you take photos of when you aren’t working? I don’t shoot a lot when I'm not working, but when I do lift my camera, it’s usually at events that my kids are involved with. I also like to shoot macro images of flowers or small objects.

How do you get inspiration? I follow a number of photographers on social media. Sometimes that motivates me and perhaps I get an idea from them or something I see on the web. I really enjoy viewing images from Hawaii or tropical islands.

What’s your most-used gear? I use my 24-70 mm lens the most on a D4S body.

What’s an easy trick for amateurs to get a good photo? Move in closer and get in someone’s space. Also, hold the camera or phone still and if you are shooting video, please turn the phone horizontally.