Years with LNP: This summer will be 32 years with LNP.

What do you take photos of when you aren’t working? I don’t shoot a lot when I'm not working, but when I do lift my camera, it’s usually at events that my kids are involved with. I also like to shoot macro images of flowers or small objects.

How do you get inspiration? I follow a number of photographers on social media. Sometimes that motivates me and perhaps I get an idea from them or something I see on the web. I really enjoy viewing images from Hawaii or tropical islands.

What’s your most-used gear? I use my 24-70 mm lens the most on a D4S body.

What’s an easy trick for amateurs to get a good photo? Move in closer and get in someone’s space. Also, hold the camera or phone still and if you are shooting video, please turn the phone horizontally.

Suzette Wenger photos

1 of 12

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags