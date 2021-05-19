Betty Schultz swims three to four times a week at the Fitness & Aquatics Center at the Willow Valley Communities on Wednesday, March 11, 2021. Starting September 8, 2020, residents now make an appointment to work out, have their temperature taken daily, wear masks, social distance and clean the machines after they move from the piece of equipment which they used. Setting these new guidelines has enabled the residents to continue doing the activities which they love. The chairs and tables in the aquatic center are also sprayed down with a hand-held sanitizer at noon everyday to keep Covid-19 germs from spreading.
Jared McAlister of DiMartino Ice Company in Jeannette, PA, has been carving ice for 21 years, and works on these blocks of ice for the scaled-down event called the Lititz Ice Walk with sculptures on display for nine days to enable proper distancing due to COVID-19 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
DJ Harris of Lancaster, plays Halo Fireteam Raven at Round1 and Spo-Cha, a gaming, interior arcade, bowling alley with restaurant facilities at Park City Center where Sears used to be located on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Dennis Boone, customer service manager at Snyder's Furniture, demonstrates how to clean and care for different types of patio furniture on Monday, March 22, 2021. Dennis uses a mild detergent and soft cloth to clean newer composite material made from wood and plastic.
Chris Will of Willow Street, tries to avoid sledding into his son Aaron Will, 11, as they sled along the 1700 block of Hans Herr Drive on a hill at the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Alexander Perez of Chesterville, VA, prepares to put chains on his rig along the first block of Pitney Road in Lancaster, as his trailer was empty and he didn't have enough weight to get up a hill on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Betty Schultz swims three to four times a week at the Fitness & Aquatics Center at the Willow Valley Communities on Wednesday, March 11, 2021. Starting September 8, 2020, residents now make an appointment to work out, have their temperature taken daily, wear masks, social distance and clean the machines after they move from the piece of equipment which they used. Setting these new guidelines has enabled the residents to continue doing the activities which they love. The chairs and tables in the aquatic center are also sprayed down with a hand-held sanitizer at noon everyday to keep Covid-19 germs from spreading.
Suzette Wenger
Jared McAlister of DiMartino Ice Company in Jeannette, PA, has been carving ice for 21 years, and works on these blocks of ice for the scaled-down event called the Lititz Ice Walk with sculptures on display for nine days to enable proper distancing due to COVID-19 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Suzette Wenger
Five horses are pictured at the Shallowbrook Farm on the 100 block of Smithville Road in Willow Street on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Suzette Wenger
Horses seem to enjoy the snow that fell along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Suzette Wenger
DJ Harris of Lancaster, plays Halo Fireteam Raven at Round1 and Spo-Cha, a gaming, interior arcade, bowling alley with restaurant facilities at Park City Center where Sears used to be located on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Suzette Wenger
Dennis Boone, customer service manager at Snyder's Furniture, demonstrates how to clean and care for different types of patio furniture on Monday, March 22, 2021. Dennis uses a mild detergent and soft cloth to clean newer composite material made from wood and plastic.
Suzette Wenger
A tulip found outside of the Double Tree Resort in Willow Street is pictured in full bloom on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Suzette Wenger
Grape Hyacinth is pictured in Lancaster on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Suzette Wenger
Chris Will of Willow Street, tries to avoid sledding into his son Aaron Will, 11, as they sled along the 1700 block of Hans Herr Drive on a hill at the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Suzette Wenger
Alexander Perez of Chesterville, VA, prepares to put chains on his rig along the first block of Pitney Road in Lancaster, as his trailer was empty and he didn't have enough weight to get up a hill on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Suzette Wenger
A magnolia bloom is pictured with a few drops of rain in Lancaster on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Years with LNP: This summer will be 32 years with LNP.
What do you take photos of when you aren’t working? I don’t shoot a lot when I'm not working, but when I do lift my camera, it’s usually at events that my kids are involved with. I also like to shoot macro images of flowers or small objects.
How do you get inspiration? I follow a number of photographers on social media. Sometimes that motivates me and perhaps I get an idea from them or something I see on the web. I really enjoy viewing images from Hawaii or tropical islands.
What’s your most-used gear? I use my 24-70 mm lens the most on a D4S body.
What’s an easy trick for amateurs to get a good photo? Move in closer and get in someone’s space. Also, hold the camera or phone still and if you are shooting video, please turn the phone horizontally.
Betty Schultz swims three to four times a week at the Fitness & Aquatics Center at the Willow Valley Communities on Wednesday, March 11, 2021. Starting September 8, 2020, residents now make an appointment to work out, have their temperature taken daily, wear masks, social distance and clean the machines after they move from the piece of equipment which they used. Setting these new guidelines has enabled the residents to continue doing the activities which they love. The chairs and tables in the aquatic center are also sprayed down with a hand-held sanitizer at noon everyday to keep Covid-19 germs from spreading.
Jared McAlister of DiMartino Ice Company in Jeannette, PA, has been carving ice for 21 years, and works on these blocks of ice for the scaled-down event called the Lititz Ice Walk with sculptures on display for nine days to enable proper distancing due to COVID-19 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
DJ Harris of Lancaster, plays Halo Fireteam Raven at Round1 and Spo-Cha, a gaming, interior arcade, bowling alley with restaurant facilities at Park City Center where Sears used to be located on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Dennis Boone, customer service manager at Snyder's Furniture, demonstrates how to clean and care for different types of patio furniture on Monday, March 22, 2021. Dennis uses a mild detergent and soft cloth to clean newer composite material made from wood and plastic.
Chris Will of Willow Street, tries to avoid sledding into his son Aaron Will, 11, as they sled along the 1700 block of Hans Herr Drive on a hill at the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Alexander Perez of Chesterville, VA, prepares to put chains on his rig along the first block of Pitney Road in Lancaster, as his trailer was empty and he didn't have enough weight to get up a hill on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Betty Schultz swims three to four times a week at the Fitness & Aquatics Center at the Willow Valley Communities on Wednesday, March 11, 2021. Starting September 8, 2020, residents now make an appointment to work out, have their temperature taken daily, wear masks, social distance and clean the machines after they move from the piece of equipment which they used. Setting these new guidelines has enabled the residents to continue doing the activities which they love. The chairs and tables in the aquatic center are also sprayed down with a hand-held sanitizer at noon everyday to keep Covid-19 germs from spreading.
Jared McAlister of DiMartino Ice Company in Jeannette, PA, has been carving ice for 21 years, and works on these blocks of ice for the scaled-down event called the Lititz Ice Walk with sculptures on display for nine days to enable proper distancing due to COVID-19 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
DJ Harris of Lancaster, plays Halo Fireteam Raven at Round1 and Spo-Cha, a gaming, interior arcade, bowling alley with restaurant facilities at Park City Center where Sears used to be located on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Dennis Boone, customer service manager at Snyder's Furniture, demonstrates how to clean and care for different types of patio furniture on Monday, March 22, 2021. Dennis uses a mild detergent and soft cloth to clean newer composite material made from wood and plastic.
Chris Will of Willow Street, tries to avoid sledding into his son Aaron Will, 11, as they sled along the 1700 block of Hans Herr Drive on a hill at the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Alexander Perez of Chesterville, VA, prepares to put chains on his rig along the first block of Pitney Road in Lancaster, as his trailer was empty and he didn't have enough weight to get up a hill on Thursday, February 18, 2021.