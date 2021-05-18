Years with LNP: 32 years, although I was a stringer (freelancer) for a few years before I joined the staff.

What do you take photos of when you aren't working? Right now, I'm taking pictures of birds when I’m not working. Before the pandemic, I’d occasionally shoot pictures of my nephews and nieces playing their school sports.

How do you get inspiration? I’m trying to show people interesting things that in a way they would find them as interesting as I find them.

What’s your most-used gear? Nikon D4S with a Nikon 80-400 mm lens.

What’s an easy trick for amateurs to get a good photo? A photography pet peeve of mine is that when people use their smartphones to take pictures, they hold their phones vertically for pictures that would have been better shot horizontally. I imagine they do this because they’re used to holding their phones vertically for other smartphone operations. So, my tip for amateurs would be that when you’re taking pictures with your smartphone, don't think of it as a phone, but think of it as a camera.