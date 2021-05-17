Years with LNP: I’ve worked with LNP since 2001 as freelancer, part timer and full timer. I’ve been working as a part timer since 2012.

What do you take photos of when you aren’t working? I use my iPhone most of the time, sometimes I bring my DSLR with me depending on the event I am interested in shooting. I occasionally shoot portraits and weddings.

How do you get inspiration? I follow well-known photographers like David Bergman, Carolyn Kaster and many others on Twitter or online. Also, I do check out many photographers randomly.

What's your most-used gear? I often go out on assignments with two DSLR Nikon D4s and Nikon D5 with two lenses, 26-70 mm and 70-200 mm.

What's an easy trick for amateurs to get a good photo? Be patient, which I personally still have trouble with. I notice that when I have patience on an assignment, I do get lots of great shots. Last thing, when you leave the assignment, turn your head around to check and see if you feel that you missed something. The best advice: Shoot something, or go back and shoot something you feel you have missed.