IN FOCUS- Mike Heasly, left, and Brandon Morrison, of Elizabethtown complete in the finals during NPC Pennsylvania Muscle bodybuilding competition in Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square in Lancaster on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Years with LNP: I’ve worked with LNP since 2001 as freelancer, part timer and full timer. I’ve been working as a part timer since 2012.
What do you take photos of when you aren’t working? I use my iPhone most of the time, sometimes I bring my DSLR with me depending on the event I am interested in shooting. I occasionally shoot portraits and weddings.
How do you get inspiration? I follow well-known photographers like David Bergman, Carolyn Kaster and many others on Twitter or online. Also, I do check out many photographers randomly.
What's your most-used gear? I often go out on assignments with two DSLR Nikon D4s and Nikon D5 with two lenses, 26-70 mm and 70-200 mm.
What's an easy trick for amateurs to get a good photo? Be patient, which I personally still have trouble with. I notice that when I have patience on an assignment, I do get lots of great shots. Last thing, when you leave the assignment, turn your head around to check and see if you feel that you missed something. The best advice: Shoot something, or go back and shoot something you feel you have missed.
