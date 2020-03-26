A staff member at one of Lancaster County's continuing care retirement communities has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the facility.

Garden Spot Communities in New Holland posted a statement that on Wednesday, March 25, "we learned that one of our staff members in Laurel View Memory Support tested positive for COVID-19. We are actively monitoring our residents and health care staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health."

Garden Spot spokesman Scott Miller wrote in an email to LNP, "The individual in question was a team member whose exposure was limited to one shift that occurred approximately 10 days ago. That person is currently self-isolating at home and is reporting mild symptoms."

"Active monitoring of Laurel View residents predated this event and has not resulted in additional signs or symptoms of COVID-19 being identified," he continued. "All visitation to health care areas was previously suspended on Friday March 13. In addition, Laurel View Memory Support is a household with extremely limited access. We believe these factors help to limit any exposure to persons in other areas of the campus."

Miller also noted that Garden Spot has been following federal and state guidance and "escalating our emergency response plan as the threat level has increased."

A Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman said Thursday morning that 33 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in 17 of the state's nursing homes, with the majority in southeastern Pennsylvania, and that he couldn't say whether any were in Lancaster County.