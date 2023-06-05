The developer of Stadium Row apartments plans to nearly double its size to 200 apartments with an addition that could open in 2025.

Developer Ben Lesher and his company, Parcel B Development, have proposed a new five-story, 95-unit addition at 812 N. Prince St.

Lesher hopes to begin the project in early 2024, but said the timeline will ultimately depend on economic conditions. Construction costs and interest rates have slowed projects around the city, even as Lancaster County continues to experience a shortage of smaller rental units.

“It feels like, if you can find a way to make the numbers work, you’re not going to have trouble finding residents and people to rent the apartments,” he said.

Lesher said he does not yet know the estimated cost of the project. The original Stadium Row cost $18 million to build.

His company purchased the proposed building site in 2017 along with the site where it built the original Stadium Row. The purchase price for the entire 2.73-acre tract was $1.9 million.

Union Community Care, a nonprofit health care provider, currently uses the site next to Clipper Magazine Stadium for administrative offices. The organization’s current lease is up at the end of the year, and it did not wish to renew it, a spokesperson for the organization said.

The city’s planning commission will review the project during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

Stadium Row’s new units would consist of mostly one-bedroom and studio apartments ranging between 460 and 580 square feet, with four two-bedroom apartments. The expansion will include a new fitness center. The existing fitness center will be converted into an apartment, bringing the total number of units to 200.

The first floor of the building will include a cafe on Prince Street, and parking, bringing the total number of spaces to 201. The city’s zoning hearing board approved a special exception to allow the cafe last week. Lesher said an operator and hours for the cafe have not been finalized.

Like the original Stadium Row, none of the units in the addition will be subsidized affordable housing. Available one-bedroom apartments in the building are currently listed for $1,640 and $1,710 per month.

Stadium Row was the first substantial apartment building for the general public to be constructed from the ground up in the city since 1963.

Since then, the city has seen an apartment building boom. There are more than 20 projects with at least 50 apartments currently proposed or under construction in Lancaster County. Combined, they would add more than 3,000 units to the county’s housing stock. More than half of the projects, and units, are located in the city.

Lesher currently has two other projects which would add 356 new apartments, in addition to the new ones at Stadium Row. The Yards, located at 1147 Lititz Pike on the site of the Stockyard Inn, would have 226 rooms, including 45 subsidized affordable housing units. It’s being held up by a zoning appeal filed by the owner of a neighboring business park.

In April, Lesher proposed another development, 232 N. Prince St., with 130 apartments, which will incorporate two buildings from the late 1800s. The city’s planning commission plans to review it this week as well. 232 N. Prince St. has received approval from the city’s historical commission.