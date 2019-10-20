Up to three people have been stabbed in East Earl Township, according to emergency dispatch and news reports.
The stabbings happened about 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Main Street, according to Fox 43.
The Lancaster County coroner has not been called, CBS 21 reported. Several people were taken to a hospital, according to WGAL.
East Earl police declined to provide details Sunday morning and said the district attorney's office was expected to release information later Sunday.
