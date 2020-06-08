A Lancaster woman is charged with attempted homicide after she stabbed a man several times last Friday, police said.

Zuzie Sosa, 50, was still at the scene when police arrived to the area of 900 block of North Plum St. at 9:48 a.m. for a reported stabbing, Lancaster city police said.

A 53-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his back, neck and thigh, police said. The man is currently at the hospital recovering. Sosa and the man are in a relationship and live together, police said.

Police located the knife used in the assault at the scene.

After consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, police charged Sosa with attempted homicide and aggravated assault — both felonies.

Sosa was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19, online court documents said.

