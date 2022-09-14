Gun safety and ending gun violence will be the focus of a free, open-to-the-public community outreach event Saturday hosted by St. Edwards Episcopal Church in East Hempfield Township.

“Sowing Seeds of Love – A morning of Learning, Action and Prayer on Ending Gun Violence” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the 2453 Harrisburg Pike church. It is being presented by the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s Diocesan Ministry to End Gun Violence.

“We live in an incredibly divided culture where people with contrasting views don’t talk to one another,” said the Rev. Richard C. Bauer, the church’s rector. “This day is intended to have a listening ear … for people to realize that we do sink or swim together and need to be talking about things we have made taboo.”

Bauer said the idea for the event came after 19 children and two adults were killed in a May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“I realized that when I talked about gun violence it could turn some folks off. We are trying to address this in a firmly nonpartisan manner to get people in conversation that have different points of view,” Bauer said. “What we are trying to do is frame it around a middle way, bringing together law enforcement, mental health professionals and spiritual leaders with a display that honors victims of gun violence, and allows us to have a conversation with different points of view.

“When we put it all together the hope is that folks take a voluntary assessment of how guns affect our lives,” he said.

Saturday’s event will include guns being converted into garden tools as well as a gun safety demonstration with a firearms instructor.

Samaritan Counseling Center will offer mental health resources, and children will be able to participate in arts and crafts activities.

Bauer said the event also will include a Memorial to the Lost, an installation of 75 crosses outside the church’s memorial garden that lists the names of 75 people who died as a result of violence in Lancaster County in the last 10 years.

The morning will end with a communal prayer service in the church’s sanctuary.

Bauer said the diocese is committed to this work, and there will be a variety of efforts related to anti-gun violence in the future.

“It’s a mechanism for showing how we can bring different voices forward together and learning how to talk and listen across the aisle,” he said.

For more information, call the church at 717-898-6276.