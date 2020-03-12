Ephrata-based St. Boniface Brewing Co. will be opening a full-service restaurant at the former JoBoys Brewpub in Lititz.

Tied House restaurant will occupy the main floor at 27-31 E. Main St. while a basement space with its own entrance will be dubbed Narthex and feature drinks and its own limited menu, St. Boniface announced Thursday.

The main restaurant is on a floor with seating for around 135, including at a central bar, a section of booths and an area of tables.

Owned by Jonathan Northup, Michael Price and Dain Shirey, St. Boniface first opened in 2010. It has a small taproom at its Ephrata location at 1701 W. Main St. where it now operates a small canning line.

In Lititz, Tied House will occupy a space that has been empty since JoBoys closed the in August. That brewpub, which originally opened in Manheim in 2010, moved to Lititz in 2014.