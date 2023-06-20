PPL is blaming squirrel activity for power outages that left nearly 1,700 Lancaster County PPL customers without power Tuesday morning.

Data released from the company showed Akron Borough, East Lampeter, West Hempfield, Manor and Brecknock Townships all reported outages Tuesday morning, that were all resolved by 9:15 a.m.

Akron Borough reported 41 customers without power due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse with a repair time of 11 a.m. and was resolved by 8:25 a.m.

East Lampeter Township reported 1,338 customers, reduced to 2 by 8:45 a.m., without power due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse with an estimated repair time of 10:30 a.m.

West Hempfield Township reported 68 customers without power due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse with an estimated repair time of 11 a.m. and was resolved by 8:25 a.m.

Manor Township reported 151 customers, reduced to 2 by 8:45 a.m., without power due to a vehicle accident with an estimated repair time of 10 a.m.

Brecknock Township reported 78 customers without power due to a tree limb on wires in the area with an estimated repair time of 11:30 a.m.

PPL representative Maggie Sheely said the majority of outages were due to tripped breakers because of animal contacts on power lines and grids.

"The morning is a little more active with them because the squirrels are on the move," Sheely said.