A sprinkler system at a Lancaster Township apartment complex may have saved lives and property on Wednesday morning, according to a report by WGAL.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Dickens Drive at around 7:15 a.m. for a fire that started in a microwave in an upstairs unit and spread to the cabinets above, according to the report.

The fire was extinguished by the apartment’s sprinkler system before fire crews arrived, WGAL said.

A resident set off the fire alarm and got other residents out of the building safely, according go the report.

"No injuries. No loss of life. No injuries to firefighters, and it was a very minor incident that without the sprinklers would have become a very major incident," Lancaster Township Fire Chief Steven Roy told WGAL.

Fire damage was limited to the apartment where the blaze began, though there was some water damage to units below, according to the report.