Although most citizens are cooped up their houses due to Gov. Wolf's stay-at-home order, the weather will be ideal for a quick walk or a fun activity in the backyard this weekend.

Spring weather seems like it's finally here to stay here in Lancaster County, with this weekend's forecast showing some promising predictions.

According to weather.com, it shouldn't drop below 50 degrees in Lancaster this weekend, with the high on Sunday expected to climb to 65 degrees. There doesn't appear to be any precipitation on the forecast either, so enjoying some fresh air outside is a definite possibility this weekend.

This great weather is supposed to carry over into next week as well. As of right now, the forecast doesn't have it dropping below 50 degrees at all next week.

