A Spring City man has been charged with multiple felonies after leading authorities on a high-speed chase after having assaulted a man in Chester County and threatening to rape and kill two people in Lancaster, according to Lancaster police.

James Patrick Gambill, 41, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, two counts of driving under the influence, terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic violations, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers were initially dispatched to King and Water streets just before 8 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that Gambill had told a man he was “going to rape your girlfriend and then kill you,” police said. Witnesses told police that Gambill drove away in a Mitsubishi sedan he claimed he had stolen.

Gambill sped away when officers found him in the stolen vehicle near Liberty and Duke streets, police said.

A high-speed chase ensued, with Gambill blowing through at least one red light, according to the affidavit. Gambill nearly lost control of the vehicle at one point, which caused him to perform a U-turn, after which he continued driving on the sidewalk.

Gambill eventually lost control of the vehicle at Queen and West James streets, crashing into two other vehicles, police said.

Gambill, who had a BAC of 0.11%, told police he had stolen the vehicle from a Black man he had assaulted, uttering several racist epithets, according to the affidavit. The man, Gambill’s roommate, had been assaulted earlier the same day. Gambill faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and harassment in Chester County for the incident, court records show.

Gambill was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $150,000 bail, according to court records. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Adam J. Witkonis on April 14.

Gambill also faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, attempted robbery, criminal mischief, two counts of indecent assault, simple assault and attempted theft for a separate incident in Chester County, court records show.

Gambill was previously sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty but mentally ill to terroristic threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 2008 in Chester County, according to court records. He was sentenced to two to four years of confinement and three years of probation the same year in Chester County on two charges of aggravated assault after pleading guilty but mentally ill.