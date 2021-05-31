Springtime can be a difficult time of year for Mikki Frison and her 10-year-old son, Christopher.

Her late husband’s birthday falls early in the season, on April 10. A month later, May 10, is the anniversary of Army 1st Lt. Demetrius Frison’s 2011 death in the line of duty. Then comes Memorial Day.

It’s tough, too, because springtime is a time to get outside.

Mikki sees other families’ dads playing with their kids, or maybe coaching soccer, which Christopher plays.

“Living in civilian towns, it’s difficult when you’re surrounded by two-parent families when you’re a single parent,” said Mikki Frison, of Penn Township. “His dad is very present but is physically not around.”

At this time of year, she said, she likes to “remember him and honor him and get through those moments” of feeling the absence.

She and Christopher often reflect on Demetrius’ life, how far they’ve come since they lost him. They deal with grief and “Christopher figuring out and navigating as best he can as a kid how to get through not having a dad.”

He thought he could save the world

Mikki and Demetrius, both originally from Philadelphia, knew each other since they were 12 years old.

“We lived a whole lifetime together before we lived a life together,” she said in a recent interview.

They went to Millersville University together, graduating in 2008. He worked at the Lancaster Youth Intervention Center as a youth care worker and with the Community Services Group of Lancaster as a mental health adviser for developmentally disabled students.

“Demetrius had this thing about him where I think he thought he could save the whole entire world,” she said.

He decided he wanted to become a state trooper, she said. He passed the exam but was told people with military service were first in line for jobs.

“That must have triggered something in his brain,” she said.

He went to the Army recruitment office near Park City Center and signed up.

“We had a, ‘Whatever you do, I’ve got your back’ kind of thing, so I never even questioned that I would have his back when he told me,” she said.

“Also, we were so young. We didn’t really know what we were getting into,” she said. He was almost 24. She was 23. They were recent graduates. “We didn’t have kids. We had a dog and that was it.”

She still has Flash, a 15-year-old Yorkie.

Mikki became pregnant while they were in Georgia, where her husband was attending officer candidate school at Fort Benning. They then moved to Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Demetrius chose the infantry for his Army career. “He wanted to be like a real-life superhero,” she said.

During the summer of 2010, they knew he would be deployed. He got his orders that January.

Before he left, he got to see Christopher for seven weeks and spend time with the couple’s families in Philadelphia.

Mikki recalls her grandfather, a World War II veteran who attained the rank of sergeant, standing up from his wheelchair to salute Demetrius.

“He outranks me,” explained Mikki’s grandfather, who officiated at the couple’s wedding and is her son’s namesake.

Protecting his men

Mikki said her husband was selfless and cared about others, especially his men.

“He went out of his way to make their lives better,” she said, even if it was something simple like bringing them coffee while they were on patrol.

“He genuinely cared about so many people and making them better,” she said. Some of the enlisted men would later tell her he changed the way they felt about officers.

His concern for his men came at his own risk, too, she said. He got his nickname, Hellfire, after one such incident.

Soldiers in several vehicles were on patrol when one hit a roadside bomb. No one was killed, but there were some injuries. Then the danger level escalated: the mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle, known as an MRAP, was carrying ammunition and the effects of the bomb caused rounds to start going off.

His men at risk, Demetrius called in a Hellfire missile strike to destroy the truck and the ammunition aboard it.

“The hellfire missile is so hot, it will neutralize this truck,” Mikki explained. But Demetrius did not have the rank to do so, she said. He should have gotten his superiors to make the request.

“He bypassed all that. Why? There were boots on the ground. His men were in trouble. Of course, he’s in deep doo doo for making this call.”

He told the investigators who questioned his actions that he had done so to protect his men.

“That was just how he lived. He was selfless,” she said.

Watching over his men in death

Demetrius was killed when insurgents attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device in Khost province.

Mikki had spoken with him by Skype about 1 a.m. her time in Kentucky. He told her he was going on a two-day mission and would be back, but then would be going on a longer mission.

She remembers holding her laptop over Christopher’s crib so Demetrius could look at his sleeping son.

She went to visit her family in Philadelphia and was helping her mother install a showerhead when her younger sister, Alexis, ran down the basement stairs and told her the Army was there.

“I stopped at the bottom of the stairs. They don’t come if they’re injured. They send the Red Cross. So I already knew,” she said.

She doesn’t recall if the casualty assistance officer was able to completely deliver the news.

“I opened the door and I’m screaming, ‘Tell me what happened,’ ” she said. She was ushered inside and remembers screaming for someone to bring her Christopher, then 6 months old. “Everything else is kind of fuzzy.”

Ultimately, her husband’s platoon came home without suffering any further death.

“I think he kept them all alive,” she said.

A unexpected return to Lancaster

Mikki Frison never expected to return to Lancaster County. Too many ghosts, she said.

After all, she and Demeterius went to school here and both had worked here after college. There would be constant reminders of his absence.

But she applied for a house through the Military Warriors Support Foundation. The house they found for her was here.

It’s closer to her family. It’s closer to Washington Crossing National Cemetery, where Demetrius is buried.

“Sometimes, Chris will say, ‘I want to visit dad.’ It’s an easy 1.5-hour drive from here versus driving from Kentucky,” she said.

And it’s working out, she said. She and Christopher do things such as go to Root’s Country Market and Lancaster Central Market — things she used to do with her husband.