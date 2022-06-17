Important questions remain about how Lancaster County’s commissioners will ultimately decide to use $106 million in federal pandemic recovery money, including how much could simply go to existing county operations and whether a change to the law would allow the county to use it for building a new prison.

A preliminary document that lays out potential ways for Lancaster County to spend its federal pandemic recovery money predicts the county could use as much as 70% of its American Recovery Plan Act allotment on existing county operations, equipment and technology upgrades. That would leave roughly $33.5 million for outside projects requested by local organizations and municipalities.

Lancaster County Budget Director Patrick Mulligan presented the ARPA spending projections to the board of commissioners during a public meeting on Tuesday.

Many of the listed spending items have yet to be approved or discussed by the commissioners. Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons did not respond to requests for additional comment on the strategy.

Mulligan provided LNP | LancasterOnline with a copy of the document on Thursday but was not available to discuss the matter either before beginning a vacation Friday.

The projections assume the pandemic will continue to drag down Lancaster County revenues over the next several years, even though the county’s property tax revenues have remained stable during the coronavirus pandemic. Other revenues that took a hit in the early part of the pandemic, like hotel taxes, have since rebounded, county officials said.

“These numbers probably aren't going to hold in terms of what could be available in terms of lost revenue” because of the rebound this year in hotel taxes and other revenues, D’Agostino said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The rough proposal from the county’s budget office would commit $21.4 million over the next three years to return the county’s workforce to pre-pandemic levels, one of the allowable uses for local governments under the law, according to guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Past presentations on the county’s budget show that the number of employees paid out of the general fund dropped to 1,164 in December, down 132 from two years prior. Those figures, however, include part-time workers. ARPA rules don’t allow counties to use recovery money to rehire part-time employees.

It also shows another $17.8 million going to the county’s general fund in the next three years to replace tax revenue lost as a result of the pandemic slowdown. Over the last year, the board of commissioners has already approved $14.7 million to cover lost revenue since the start of the pandemic.

The advantage of the strategy, D’Agostino said Tuesday, was that ARPA money covering things like lost revenue and filling open positions allows the county to put that money in the general fund, its main bank account.

“That funding, once we bring that in, is available then to be used for general government services,” the Republican commissioner said. “That's in the ARPA guidelines.”

County governments typically separate federal and state tax dollars received each year that are tied to certain services it’s required to provide, such as senior centers, public transportation and “Section 8” housing vouchers.

Improved financials

The board of commissioners has much more of a say in how the county manages the general fund.

Over the last decade, the board of commissioners has taken a conservative approach to its finances, often choosing to pay down long-term debts or add to a rainy day fund.

The strategy has improved the county’s financial position. In 2020, credit rating agencies upgraded Lancaster County’s bond rating, making it cheaper for the county to borrow money for things like big capital projects.

But Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said earlier this week that a flush savings account and lower debt burden means the county is well-positioned to be more aggressive on making major investments in potentially transformational projects – increased environmental restoration of the county’s streams and forests, increased funding for desperately needed affordable housing and more.

“I expect to have more discussion on what we prioritize, especially when I look at the tax revenue and other things Lancaster County received over the past two years,” Trescot said at the Tuesday commissioners’ meeting. “We never really lost any tax revenue per se. People paid their property taxes, people paid their fines, people still got married, we were still doing reasonably well.”

New jail

Parsons said Tuesday that he would like the county to look into using the recovery money to cover some of the costs of replacing the Lancaster County Prison, likely the biggest capital project in the county’s history. That’s if the ARPA law changes.

Parsons mentioned an effort in Congress to change the law so local governments would be allowed to use up to 30% of their ARPA money for a wider range of capital projects, including a new correctional facility.

Trescot said he would be “adamantly opposed” to using ARPA for the new jail. The county should be paying for the project with long-term bonds, he said. Bonds are essentially large loans to local governments that can be repaid over many years.

The ARPA law requires local governments to commit to funding projects by the end of 2024. The money has to be spent by the end of 2026 as well.

If paying for the new jail “does become an allowable use, I think it’s certainly appropriate to look at that,” Parsons said Tuesday.

In March, commissioners revealed a basic timeline for completing the new county jail by the end of 2026, with construction costs estimated at around $100 million.