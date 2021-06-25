Rick Thompson remembers how young spotted lanternflies would crunch beneath his shoes last June as he walked the area near his East Hempfield Township home.

“You couldn’t avoid stepping on them,” he said, recalling hundreds of the bugs crawling underfoot.

So far this year, Thompson said he only needs one hand to count the lanternfly nymphs he’s seen in the same area — three individual bugs by Tuesday.

The difference, Thompson said, is enough to have him speculating about a collapse in local lanternfly populations, a decline he’d celebrate because of the invasive insects’ crop-destroying potential.

But it’s too early to make any assumptions, according to Shannon Powers, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture, which is working to thwart the lanternflies’ spread.

That’s true even though others in the region also have reported seeing fewer spotted lanternflies, including department employees tasked with combating the bugs, she said.

“Our staff ... have found the same thing — lower populations where they expected to find infestations,” Powers said in an email.

Then, she again warned against reading into those anecdotal observations.

“None of the researchers have attributed this to a natural population decline,” Powers said, pointing to other possibilities like a later hatch or effective control efforts.

Late summer will be peak

To get a true understanding of this year’s population size, researchers likely will have to wait until late summer, when the bugs reach their winged, adult stages, said Don Seifrit Jr., a Penn State Extension educator who’s knowledgeable about the insects.

Seifrit, who is based in neighboring Berks County, backed that claim with an example.

“Last year in Berks, we saw fewer nymphs in spring, but toward the end of the year, when they became adults, we saw the same numbers as any other year,” he said.

The reason, Seifrit said, isn’t certain, but some experts think young insects could have hatched in new, out-of-sight areas before growing to adulthood and flying back into familiar, visible feeding grounds.

“We are still working on a bunch of that research to see if that’s accurate,” Seifrit said.

It’s not likely that last winter was cold enough to kill off egg masses, which are laid in fall and hatch in spring, he said, adding that most eggs laid in Lancaster County likely would have hatched by this point.

A striking difference

Still, Thompson marveled at the difference in the number of lanternflies in his East Hempfield Township yard, where last year they crawled across and fed on his Virginia creeper vines. This year, he saw only one nymph on the same vines.

Thompson said he’s now thinking about canceling an appointment he previously made to have his backyard sprayed against the pests.

“I don’t want to have that insecticide applied needlessly,” he said.

Lois Miklas, a master gardener coordinator with the Penn State Extension in Lancaster County, cautioned against declaring a premature victory

“Again, we would love a population collapse to be true, but there’s definitely no evidence of that in Lancaster County or elsewhere in (Pennsylvania),” she said.

And earlier this week, Powers said department officials still encourage control efforts and vigilance in infested areas, which include Lancaster County.

“The insect is still expected to spread,” she said.

In 34 counties so far

Already, 34 Pennsylvania counties have been infested since the lanternflies first arrived in the state — and the United States — in Berks County in 2014. It’s believed that the bugs arrived on a cargo shipment from somewhere in their native habitat of East Asia.

Their spread is a concern because the bugs cause damage while feeding on plants, including some crops, especially grapevines. In a Tuesday statement, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding put that into perspective.

“The spotted lanternfly is the worst bug in the commonwealth and capable of causing real damage to Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry,” he said. “Over the past seven years, we’ve seen lanternfly travel from east to west in the commonwealth. We’ve seen vineyards devastated.”

Last year, a Penn State study estimated the economic loss caused by lanternflies at $50 million per year in Pennsylvania.

That’s why it remains important for people living in infested areas to continue to follow related regulations even if they aren’t seeing many of the bugs, Seifrit said.

That includes checking vehicles for lanternflies before driving to non-infested areas, especially out of state, he said. Experts have said that lanternflies can remain on vehicles traveling as fast as 65 mph.

“They are pretty good at sticking onto things,” Seifrit said.

Lanternflies are typically active in Pennsylvania through September and October, when they lay eggs that hatch the following spring.