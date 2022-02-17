Despite a period of below-average temperatures, this winter’s weather likely wasn’t harsh enough to kill off thousands of invasive, sap-sucking spotted lanternflies set to emerge from eggs in Lancaster County this spring.

“The short answer is: Yes, it was a bit cold, but I’m not confident that’s going to do anything,” said Julie Urban, an associate research professor in Penn State University’s entomology department.

Though she expects local lanternfly populations to remain high, Urban said there is still some good news — namely, it seems like the insects are less destructive to some cash crops than was originally feared.

“It’s not the gloom-and-doom devastation that we thought,” she said, speaking about 2022’s prospective lanternfly population early this week.

Urban cited previous studies, which show that prolonged periods of cold — 12 degrees and below — can sometimes kill off unhatched lanternflies. But even then, it’s not a “hard kill,” she said, explaining many of the insects can survive low temperatures.

This winter, Lancaster County has seen temperatures within that egg-killing threshold a few times, twice reaching single digits, according to Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

But mostly, winter 2021-22 has been “pretty mild,” Elliott said.

That’s been true since December, he said, backing his claim with weather center data.

Locally, this December was about 8.03 degrees warmer than the average of 33.81 degrees, Elliott said.

However, January was slightly colder than normal — about 1.94 degrees lower than the average of 30.24 degrees, he said.

“It was basically a one-month winter,” Elliott said.

As of Sunday, February was already trending about 5 degrees above normal for this year, Elliott said. On average, local February temperatures see highs near 40 and lows in the 20s, he said.

‘Typical’ lanternfly year expected

Taking all of that into account, Urban said it’s safe to expect a typical spotted lanternfly population this year in Lancaster County.

That doesn’t mean they’ll be visible in the exact same neighborhoods, gardens or trees where they were seen in previous years, Urban said, explaining the insects may move to find new feeding grounds from year to year. Even if they aren’t readily visible, the insects likely haven’t died off, she said.

“I want that to be true. I want them to be on the decline,” she said. “But I don’t think we are ever going to get rid of it.”

Spotted lanternflies, native to East Asia, were first identified in Berks County in 2014, believed to have been accidentally transported to Pennsylvania on international cargo. They have since spread to other counties, including Lancaster, as well as surrounding states.

Their spread is a concern because the bugs feed on plants, and state officials have feared they could damage cash crops, predicting a potential for billions of dollars in losses.

On Tuesday, Urban explained that the bugs are certainly a threat to vineyards, with grapevines remaining a favorite food source. But other plants seem to have been able to withstand lanternfly feedings to a better degree than was expected, she said, specifically naming hardwoods and fruit trees.

Still, lanternflies are capable of overwhelming and sucking the life from a resilient crop if it's the only available meal, Urban said, explaining that hops have become a target in some areas.

Even in those problem areas, pesticides can be used effectively against the bugs, Urban said.

“They are really kind of easy to kill,” she said.

The problem is that the insects are numerous, and pesticides can’t always be sprayed, Urban said.

That’s why measures have been established to thwart their further spread, she said, pointing to efforts, including by federal and state agriculture officials, to target the bugs along transportation corridors.

34 counties in quarantine zone

In Pennsylvania, Lancaster is among 34 counties within a spotted lanternfly quarantine zone, in which special regulations exist, also with the goal of stopping the insects’ spread. Eight counties were added to that zone in 2021.

It’s currently unclear if any changes will be made in 2022, according to Shannon Powers, a spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture.

“At this point, our entomologists and field staff, as well as partners . . . are reviewing data from the 2021 season. It’s too early to have anything definitive to release,” she said, noting that efforts are ongoing to study and contend with the invasive pests.

Locally, lanternflies typically begin hatching in May, living out their first months as nymphs before reaching adulthood in midsummer. Adults then lay their eggs in late summer and early fall.

Those interested in learning more about spotted lanternflies can do so online by visiting extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly or stopslf.org, Urban said.