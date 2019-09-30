Spotted lanternflies enter adult, egg laying stage: here's what you need to know [video, photos]

Spotted lanternflies have entered into their adult and egg-laying stages of their life cycle.

The egg-laying phase will continue until December, according to the Penn State Ag Extension. The eggs will develop over the winter and spring, eventually hatching around May.

By December, most of the adult spotted lanternflies will have died off, and only the eggs will survive through the winter, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Stages of spotted lanternfly

According to the Penn State Ag Extension, the lifecycle of a spotted lanternfly follows the following pattern:

- September to December: Adult spotted lanternflies lay their eggs

- October to June: The eggs develop and the lanternflies grow

- May to June: The lanterflies hatch, reaching nymph stage

- July to September: Lanternflies reach the fourth instar, which is the stage right before they turn into adults

- July to December: Lanternflies reach full adulthood

What to do when you see adults

If you see an adult spotted lanternfly on a tree, or elsewhere, don't be afraid to squish them. It is an invasive species from Asia that attacks trees and crops.

Spotted lanternflies have the capability to "threaten more than $18 billion worth of Pennsylvania agriculture, including tree fruit, timber, hops and especially grapes," the state agriculture department told the Associated Press.

There are currently 14 counties under quarantine for the spotted lanternfly, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. They are Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Schuylkill.

The quarantine sets up rules and regulations about the movement of lanternflies within the respective county. Read more by clicking here.

What to do when you see egg masses

Scrape off the egg masses into a bag or container and fill it with either hand sanitizer or isopropyl alcohol, according to a previous article written by LNP + LancasterOnline.

