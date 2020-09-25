FirstPressRun014.jpg

The employees at Susquehanna Printing make first official LNP press run in East Lampeter Monday, July 27, 2020.

A note to our readers:

Due to some unforeseen difficulties with our press operation last night, the B section -- which includes sports and classified -- was not delivered with today's print edition of LNP. 

The sports section, complete with previews of the Week 2 L-L high school football matchups and staff picks, along with local agate and coverage of girls' soccer and L-L cross country, is available in full in our e-edition. The classified section is also available in the e-edition.

The LNP e-edition is a digital replica of the print newspaper. It can be accessed here, and it is available to all print subscribers. 

If you are a print subscriber, you automatically receive a digital subscription with your print subscription. The e-edition is included in this.  

If you are registering online for the first time and are experiencing issues, please reach out to our customer service department at customerservice@lnpnews.com or at (717) 291-8811.  

We apologize for any inconvenience. Links to some of today's sports coverage, as well as a signup for our L-L high school football newsletter, are below. 

Thank you for reading, and thank you for subscribing. 

