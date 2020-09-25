A note to our readers:
Due to some unforeseen difficulties with our press operation last night, the B section -- which includes sports and classified -- was not delivered with today's print edition of LNP.
The sports section, complete with previews of the Week 2 L-L high school football matchups and staff picks, along with local agate and coverage of girls' soccer and L-L cross country, is available in full in our e-edition. The classified section is also available in the e-edition.
The LNP e-edition is a digital replica of the print newspaper. It can be accessed here, and it is available to all print subscribers.
Click here to read today's e-edition.
If you are a print subscriber, you automatically receive a digital subscription with your print subscription. The e-edition is included in this.
If you are a print subscriber who has not previously registered for a digital subscription, please click here.
If you are registering online for the first time and are experiencing issues, please reach out to our customer service department at customerservice@lnpnews.com or at (717) 291-8811.
We apologize for any inconvenience. Links to some of today's sports coverage, as well as a signup for our L-L high school football newsletter, are below.
Thank you for reading, and thank you for subscribing.
For today's sports coverage:
