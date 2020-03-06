Speeding through a work zone could earn you a fine beginning next week, even if you aren’t pulled over by police.

Pennsylvania will begin enforcing an automated program Monday with cameras aimed at reducing speeds in work zones while improving driver behavior.

The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program also looks to bolster the safety of workers and travelers.

Following are a few things you should know about the program:

How do the cameras work?

The cameras will snap photos of license plates in work zones when workers are present and send either a warning or fine to motorists who exceed the work zone speed limit by 11 mph or more.

How many cameras will there be?

As many as 17 cameras could eventually be in use on major highways and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a state Department of Transportation spokeswoman said.

Where will the cameras be?

While data will be used to determined the most beneficial sites for the cameras, a PennDOT spokeswoman said only one camera will be in use in south-central Pennsylvania — on Interstate 83 in York County, near Shrewsbury. There are currently no other plans for additional cameras in the region.

Will I know a camera is in use?

Signs will alert motorists before they enter a construction zone where a camera is operating. State law also requires that warning signs be posted at a work site five days before camera monitoring begins. Motorists can monitor camera locations at bit.ly/PennDOTcameras. The site is updated weekly.

What if I’m caught speeding?

For a first offense, a speeder will get a mailed warning. A repeat offender will be fined $75. Those who are caught speeding three or more times will be fined $150. Drivers have 30 days to pay the fine. Unlike other tickets, there are no extra fees tacked onto the fine, a PennDOT spokeswoman said.

How will proceeds from fines be used?

Proceeds from fines will go to the state police, the state’s Motor License Fund and to PennDOT and the turnpike to cover the program’s cost.