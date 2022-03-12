PennDOT has reduced speed limits on major roadways in parts of South Central Pennsylvania as a winter storm known as a "bomb cyclone" sweeps through the area.

The speed limit on route 283 and route 222 have been reduced to 45 mph, along with several other major roads in surrounding Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Motorists are advised to stay off of roads unless absolutely necessary, and to bring emergency supplies such as blankets, food and water if you must travel.