“I know in due time, Instagram will probably become only for old people … but I’ll be excited to scroll through and see how my classmates reached their goals,” said Leah Knarr, a student speaker at Lampeter-Strasburg High School’s Friday night graduation. “Preserve your memories by taking plenty of pictures.”

Knarr did just that; at the conclusion of her speech, she turned around, raised her phone in the air and snapped a selfie to remember with the Class of 2023 behind her.

And, she even took an extra moment for “a silly one.”

Knarr was one of 242 graduates who received their diplomas at Pioneer Field at JK Mechanical Stadium Friday evening, in front of a crowd wisely prepared with umbrellas to deflect the 90-degree heat. Ninety-five students graduated with scholastic honors.

Three students were recognized for having the top three GPAs of the graduating class: Braden George Weese was named valedictorian, Rowan Paige Kimmel, salutatorian, and Madison Grace Baker, third in class.

The ceremony marked the school’s 70th commencement.

After the excitement of graduates entering in stride with Pomp and Circumstance subsided, Principal Benjamin Feeney began the ceremony with opening remarks, commending the senior Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers for being “trailblazers” during their last four years.

Feeney urged the class to “blaze new trails, tackle new challenges and create an enduring legacy that embodies the Pioneer spirit.”

Feeney also highlighted the class's academic drive, collectively earning $2.4 million of grants and academic scholarships.

Music was a defining element of Friday night’s ceremony, including performances by the high school’s orchestra, a melodic version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” complete with impressive high notes and an upbeat rendition of the OneRepublic song “I Lived,” performed by the Lampeter-Strasburg High School Senior Singers.

Maggie Swarr, class president, implored her fellow graduates to not be discouraged by mistakes. Swarr, disclosing that she is no stranger to failure, said she’s learned from making mistakes that the world will remember your character over your successes.

“I hope you are as excited as I am to fail in order to find the most success,” Swarr said.

Senior David Selassie and Swarr provided closing remarks, leading the graduates in turning of the tassels — just in time, too, as thunder rumbled in the distance.