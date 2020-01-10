Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team was in Lancaster city early Friday afternoon to help with a "high-risk" warrant, according to city police Lt. Bill Hickey.

He said in an email that the warrant service took place shortly before 2 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Manor Street, with the team assisting the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit, and the team cleared the scene by 2:15 p.m.

The warrant service was not related to a shooting that happened in the city Thursday night, according to Hickey.

Brett Hambright, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, noted in an email that there were no gunshots or injuries. He wrote that the SERT unit "used two noise flash devices during entry into the home."

No further information was immediately available.