Educate, liberate and mobilize.

Robert S. Harvey lives those words every day as superintendent of East Harlem Scholars Academies in New York City.

Those words served as the theme for NAACP Lancaster’s 42 annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther Jr. Worship Service: “The Dream: Educate, Liberate, Mobilize.”

Harvey was a guest speaker at Sunday’s service, which was presented in partnership with Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Lancaster. A surge in COVID-19 cases led organizers to present the service virtually for the second consecutive year.

An educator and minister, Harvey urged worshippers to “remain relentless in our discontent” and to continue pushing toward racial equity.

He said he hopes those listening to his message will gain “a willingness to become discontented enough to stay centered on the evidence of justice, not the performance of justice.”

“Until we see in our hands what we see in our dream, we must remain relentless in our discontent,” he said.

NAACP Lancaster President Blanding Watson said the annual worship service aims to honor King’s legacy not only to recognize America’s progress, but also to commit to future growth.

Watson said to keep King’s legacy alive year-round, Americans should ask themselves, “How do diversity and equity impact our daily lives in small and large ways? The answers, he said, should fuel pushes for racial justice.

“No one, regardless of skin color, has escaped the damages of racial injustice in our community or country,” Watson said. “Everyone, regardless of skin color, would benefit from equity. This is not a zero-sum game. It is not the case that what is gained by one group is lost by another.

“We all gain,” he said. “We all become part of a stronger community.”

The Rev. John Knight, senior pastor at Bright Side Baptist Church in Lancaster city, prayed that listeners would serve God and develop the spirit of King during a polarizing time in the nation.

Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El also spoke at the service, which included songs and spoken-word performances by Jamar Johnson, Frieda Roberson and Sir Dominique Jordan.