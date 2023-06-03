No song is more comforting to the newly graduated young adult looking out on an unsure future like Billy Joel’s song, “Vienna.”

Quoting the line, “Slow down, you crazy child. You’re so ambitious for a juvenile,” 2022 graduate-turned-classroom assistant Irene Turner reassured Lancaster County Academy’s Class of 2023 that life is filled with unexpected curveballs and it is important to not let yourself become overwhelmed by those obstacles.

Thirty-three graduates received their diplomas Saturday morning at Cross Roads Church in Mount Joy, the largest class since 2010.

This was the 29th commencement for Lancaster County Academy, established in 1993.

The academy, with two satellite locations in Lancaster city and Mount Joy, provides a unique alternative to the conventional high school experience with the opportunity for flexible, self-paced learning. The school is composed of students from 10 participating school districts across the county: Manheim Central, Solanco, Donegal, Lampeter-Strasburg, Conestoga Valley, Penn Manor, Elizabethtown, Columbia and Manheim Township.

Students entered the room in a lively display of green, blue and red, each student wearing the cap and gown of their original school district.

Ryan McFadden, the academy’s executive director, began the ceremony, characterizing the school as “a small school with a big purpose.” He extended gratitude toward the many contributors that help maintain Lancaster County Academy as a “viable option for area students.”

McFadden referred to an idea found in actor Matthew McConaughey’s book, “Greenlights,” as inspiration for graduates.

“McConaughey reminds us that life’s journey is not solely defined by the green lights we encounter — the moments of success and triumph,” McFadden said. “But also by the yellow and red lights — the challenges, the setbacks, and the lessons we learned along the way.”

Each graduate was given a personal introduction by a Lancaster County Academy staff member before walking the stage, recognizing each student for their individualized potential and growth over the past few years..

Student speaker Kaymen Gonzalez thanked Lancaster County Academy for helping him gain a greater appreciation for education.

“Not everyone’s perfect, and everyone has their own way of learning. … It is truly a blessing for kids who just want to graduate without any distractions getting in the way of a good education,” Gonzalez said.

Jennasely Rivera gave a heartfelt speech chronicling her journey to academic success, saying she hopes to serve as a role model to her five younger siblings.

“No matter what you go through, or where you come from, anything you want for yourself is possible as long as you try,” Rivera said.