When Craig Stedman becomes a judge in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas in three weeks, he will also be a litigant in a case there.

Last month the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court sided with the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners in a lawsuit District Attorney Stedman brought against the commissioners earlier this year.

The Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of the commissioners' argument that it was not the proper venue to hear the claims brought by Stedman and transferred the case to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. A docket search shows the case was entered Monday in the county court.

Chris Hausner, solicitor for Lancaster County, said she had no update on the county's position.

Matt Haverstick of Kleinbard LLC, a private Philadelphia law firm representing the district attorney's office, did not respond to phone and email requests for comment.

Stedman sued the commissioners in March, claiming that they were interfering with his constitutional authority to independently run his office and also that they were trying to improperly audit his use of drug forfeiture funds.

His successor, District Attorney-elect Heather Adams, has said she will not pursue the case when she takes office in January.

The commissioners have already spent $100,000 defending their position in the case. The question of what will happen with the fees for the district attorney's counsel, Kleinbard LLC, still lingers.

The county has yet to receive an invoice for Kleinbard's work on behalf of Stedman and the commissioners have said in the past they would not approve any payment. Adams said if she receives a bill when she takes office she will bring it to the attention of the commissioners so that it may be addressed jointly.