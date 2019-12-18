Chris Hausner, solicitor for Lancaster County, said she had no update on the county's position.
Matt Haverstick of Kleinbard LLC, a private Philadelphia law firm representing the district attorney's office, did not respond to phone and email requests for comment.
Stedman sued the commissioners in March, claiming that they were interfering with his constitutional authority to independently run his office and also that they were trying to improperly audit his use of drug forfeiture funds.
His successor, District Attorney-elect Heather Adams, has said she will not pursue the case when she takes office in January.
The commissioners have already spent $100,000 defending their position in the case. The question of what will happen with the fees for the district attorney's counsel, Kleinbard LLC, still lingers.
The county has yet to receive an invoice for Kleinbard's work on behalf of Stedman and the commissioners have said in the past they would not approve any payment. Adams said if she receives a bill when she takes office she will bring it to the attention of the commissioners so that it may be addressed jointly.