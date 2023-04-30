Nelson Caldero reached a crossroads in his life when he was convicted on drug-related charges in 2006.

“The judge told me that I could go to jail or rehab,” the 50-year-old Lancaster city resident recalled.

The native of Puerto Rico was ordered to attend a drug rehabilitation program in Lehigh County. However, he spoke little English, so he was sent to a Lancaster County treatment facility operated by the Spanish American Civic Association.

“That was the beginning of my recovery journey,” Caldero said.

Nearly 20 years later, Caldero remains linked to SACA both professionally and personally, benefiting not only from its behavioral health and homeownership programs, but also finding employment with the organization. He is an example of SACA’s mission to uplift and restore marginalized communities through human, economic, and social services, while supporting cultural identities.

Established in 1973 to accommodate the needs of an influx of Latino families in Lancaster city, SACA will celebrate its 50th anniversary May 4 with a SACA Fiesta. The nonprofit, which will welcome a new CEO in June, has grown to offer programs to all ethnicities focusing on workforce development, human services, behavioral health, affordable housing and commercial development, and public broadcasting.

One of the programs – SACA’s Nuestra Clínica Residential – helped Caldero, who was 17 when he began using drugs in Puerto Rico, turn his life around.

“But I was still functional,” Caldero said. “I got my bachelor’s degree, went to work, and used drugs, occasionally on weekends. In my head, I was still functional, so that was OK.”

When he was 26, Caldero went to live with an uncle in Bethlehem in Lehigh County. He said he started using heroin, “and that’s when everything went downhill.”

“I lost my job, ended up homeless,” he said. “I was in and out of jail.”

SACA’s Nuestra Clínica Residential is an inpatient treatment facility in Lancaster city designed to address the need for linguistically appropriate treatment for Hispanic men.

Caldero’s time at Nuestra Clínica Residential was followed by a move to SACA’s Nuestra Vida Recovery House, a transitional housing program for people searching for a safe sober living environment as part of their recovery. He remained there for approximately three years, taking leadership roles in the house.

‘A community-driven organization’

The behavioral health programs that helped Caldero are just some of many SACA offers.

With headquarters at 453 S. Lime St. in Lancaster city, the nonprofit has evolved since it was incorporated in 1973 with a staff of three and a budget of $50,000. In its 50 years, SACA’s staff has grown to 93 and its budget has increased to $17 million, according to chief financial officer Rosa Graupera, who is married to CEO Carlos Graupera.

"In the early 1970s there was a significant demographic change in Lancaster as Latinos began to find a home here,” Carlos Graupera said. “Schools, health care systems, social service agencies, and other institutions were hard pressed to address the need. Among community advocates there was the idea that a civic structure was required to address the needs of arriving families."

Graupera, 72, established SACA with the help of an organization known then as Catholic Social Services, a faith-based organization that provides support to families and children in need. The vision was to meet the evolving needs of the Latino population and enable the general community to engage with the growing Latino community.

“We used to be ethnically driven, but we have become a community-driven organization,” Graupera said.

And as the needs of the community changed, SACA developed initiatives and programs that focus on topics including workforce development, affordable housing, and mental health.

One of those initiatives is SACA Development Corp., which was established in 1984 to create affordable housing and economic development opportunities in Lancaster city neighborhoods.

SACA Development has rehabilitated more than 130 houses for sale to low- and moderate-income first-time home buyers, and 78 newly built townhouses since it was established nearly 40 years ago, according to Graupera.

“We wanted to grow community wealth in and beyond the borders of Lancaster, so one by one we started buying and fixing houses and making them available to individuals and families to become homeowners. We are creating wealth that stays with the families,” Graupera said.

Tec Centro, another division of SACA, is the primary provider of bilingual education and skills training in Lancaster.

Tec Centro’s first campus opened in 2014 at 102 Chester St. in southeast Lancaster city. Its newest campus, which focuses on mechanical fields, opened in 2021 at 57 Laurel St. in the city’s southwest.

Graupera will hand off his CEO duties to SACA President José R. López at the end of June to become Tec Centro’s regional workforce network executive director. López has served as the organization’s president since 2020 and was president and CEO of SACA Development Corp. from 1998 to 2002.

“It’s not about the title, it’s about the ability to have a greater impact on the communities we serve. I feel like I’ve been given the ultimate opportunity to shape the future in a big way,” López said. "Carlos is a visionary leader, always trying to benefit the community in general. This organization wouldn't be here if it wasn't for his vision."

‘We weren’t expected to survive’

López, 56, said his own family can be counted among the thousands of individuals and families who have benefited from the services offered by SACA.

“When my family relocated to Lancaster in the mid-70s, we moved to the area near the SACA facility at 545 Pershing Ave. SACA helped my family at that time to acclimate to life in Lancaster,” López said.

Lancaster city resident Wilfredo Seda shares the sentiment.

He moved to Lancaster city from New York in 1974 and found employment at SACA as an information and referral worker. He was also instrumental in developing a proposal and the planning documents for what would eventually become Radio Centro-WLCH, 91.3 FM, SACA’s noncommercial public radio station.

“Carlos would see something he believed had to be done and worked toward it. He always thought of the future,” Seda said.

Seda, 71, added that Graupera developed allies that perhaps didn’t have similar views but still supported the Latino community.

“Carlos created systems that worked for the Latino community,” Seda said. “He developed relationships that played a key role in the success of SACA and the viability of the Latino community here in Lancaster.”

Seda continues his involvement with the nonprofit. Since 2013, he has served as the host of Jazzarama, a radio show that focuses on Latin jazz, at SACA’s radio station.

Neither Graupera, Seda or López could have seen five decades ago that SACA would become the thriving organization that it is today.

“We weren’t expected to survive … we weren’t supposed to last this long, but we beat the odds,” Graupera said. “Steadily, SACA was able to grow and strengthen its resources so now it’s an agent for community transformation and revitalization.”

Graupera attributes the success of the organization to the dedication and commitment of the staff, some of whom have worked for SACA for most of its existence.

‘SACA is my family’

After receiving treatment at SACA’s Nuestra Clínica Residential nearly 20 years ago, Caldero worked hard to leave behind the habits that landed him before the judge in Lehigh County who gave him the choice of jail or rehab.

Caldero’s hard work along with his leadership skills and intellect did not go unnoticed.

After earning the required certifications and degrees, he moved up the ranks at Nuestra Clínica, where he went from being a client to being offered the job as house manager. And the promotions did not end there. He is now a drug and alcohol counselor at SACA’s La Casa Halfway House, a residential rehabilitation facility that provides treatment to adults with drug addiction and other substance abuse issues.

Maybe the most striking part of his journey, Caldero said, is having sat on both sides of the table, a significant reason he cites for finally realizing so much success staying clean and sober for 17 years.

The success he’s enjoyed allowed him to purchase a home in the city’s southeast neighborhood 13 years ago, where he lives with his 7-year-old daughter. Homeownership was a dream he was able to achieve through the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership and the SACA Homeownership Choice Program.

“My life changed when I came to SACA and sat on the client’s chair, and I will always be grateful for what they’ve done for me. I found hope, I found a home, a new way of life and a new purpose in life,” said Caldero, who became a leader in his neighborhood homeowner’s association. “Now I am doing for my people what SACA did for me through one of their own programs. There's nowhere I’d rather be. SACA is my family.”