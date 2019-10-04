It was a big deal in Lancaster when Manor Street was paved for the first time.

The occasion was commemorated with a parade and a ceremony on June 15, 1923, at which Mayor Frank Musser officially opened the street by striking a small fence with a hatchet.

The moment, which kicked off a two-day carnival on Cabbage Hill, was captured in a photo that appeared the next day on the front page of both the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal and the Lancaster New Era. (Click the links to see the two papers' coverage on Newspapers.com; access is included with a digital LancasterOnline subscription.)

This evening, the SoWe and West Lancaster Jewels neighborhood groups plan to recreate that image to commemorate another big deal — the installation of 129 "boulevard"-style lights along Manor and West King streets.

Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a dedication next to Christ Lutheran Church, 2 W. Strawberry St. Speakers will include local historian Jim Gerhart and city officials.

At 6 p.m., photographer Ole Hongvanthong will orchestrate the recreation of the 1923 photo at the intersection of Manor and West King.

That will be followed by a march down Manor Street, then food, music and an exhibition at 7 New Dorwart St., as well as food and music.

Installation of the lights, which are similar to those downtown, was a long-term goal for SoWe and is part of the organization’s vision for the corridor's revitalization.

They "will provide increased safety and invite more community and economic activity to the area," SoWe Neighborhood Director Jake Thorsen said.

Included is the planting of 65 street trees along Manor and West King streets.

The project cost $1.97 million and the work was performed by a city contractor. A state grant covered a third of the expense and the S. Dale High Foundation chipped in $50,000 as part of its support of SoWe. The city provided the remaining funding.