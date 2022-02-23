Southern Market, which opened to the public Jan. 27, is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The private event will include remarks from Danene Sorace, Lancaster city mayor, and John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Development Corp. Also speaking will be Marshall Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance, and Vanessa Philbert, president and board chair of Lancaster Equity.

The Rev. Brian T. Olkowski of neighboring St. Mary’s Church will offer a “blessing of the house” before the 5 p.m. ribbon cutting, which is followed by a cocktail reception. Southern Market then reopens to the public at 6 p.m.

Willow Valley Communities oversaw extensive renovations to the circa-1888 market which now operates as a 250-seat food hall with a central bar. There are also meeting spaces and private offices. Designed by C. Emlen Urban, the building at 100 S. Queen St. hosted a farmers market until 1986.