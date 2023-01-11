Update: The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide, the Associated Press reported. Earlier in the morning the FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until at least 9 a.m. Eastern. The agency said that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the U.S. following the outage. [Read more]

Southern Airways Express flights at Lancaster Airport are delayed after a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage that is affecting flights across the United States.

A control tower employee at the Manheim Township airport said only commercial flights are impacted. Southern Airways Express is the airport’s sole commercial carrier.

The employee said an update from the FAA is expected at 9:30 a.m.

A spokesperson at Southern Airways Express said customers affected by the delays are being contacted directly by the airline with status updates.

The spokesperson said general questions can be asked by contacting the airline at 1-800-329-0485.