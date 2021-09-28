Flyers who opt to take off from Lancaster Airport may have a more seamless experience connecting to larger flights after United Airlines reached a deal with Southern Airways Express, the commuter airline announced Monday.

Under the agreement, Southern passengers will be able to use one booking system to plan a trip that uses both airlines, according to a press release from Palm Beach, Florida-based Southern. Checked bags between the two airlines also will automatically follow passengers through their entire trip, Southern said Monday.

In June, the carrier moved its mid-Atlantic hub from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., effectively adding more connection options for those who depart from Lancaster Airport.

Flyers can purchase tickets on iFlySouthern.com or at United.com, the press release said.

“It's a wonderful alternative to the congestion at Philly and the high cost there, and I think that's why Lancaster will really flourish,” Mark Cestari, Southern’s chief commercial officer, told LNP | LancasterOnline in May.

Lancaster Airport also offers free parking for flyers, another incentive.

Southern operates at Lancaster Airport through the federal Essential Air Service program, which provides subsidies to carriers who operate at small airports otherwise not served by commercial airlines.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Southern receives $2.5 million a year to operate its nine-seat passenger planes from Lancaster Airport. The carrier flies to Pittsburgh, Washington and Nantucket, Massachusetts from Lancaster.

That comes to about 30 weekly round trips, according to FAA data.

"Southern’s new interline agreement with United Airlines is transformative for Lancaster and the surrounding area residents needing to travel,” said Ed Foster, director of the Lancaster Airport, in Southern’s press release. “This service, combined with our other successful Pittsburgh flights, gives passengers more choices than ever before.”