Lancaster County's top elected officials have been vocal about their dismay with being grouped in the same region as Philadelphia in the state's plan for reopening in the wake of mandated closures due to the coronavirus.

And a social media post by Gov. Tom Wolf late Monday is offering them some hope that the county might be evaluated on its own merits.

Wolf tweeted at 4 p.m. that a county can make the list for consideration to reopen if it has fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two weeks.

Getting the county out of the southeast region would remove it from an area that is about five times over that threshold.

The bad news is that even on its own, Lancaster County is still about three times above that threshold and hasn’t moved any closer to it in recent days. It was at 147 cases per 100,000 residents on Friday, and remained there on Monday, using the two-week calculation.

Under the current plan from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Wolf, the state’s six regions would reopen region by region. The plan has Lancaster and Philadelphia counties together in the southeastern region, and a region could begin reopening once there are fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported to the department in the previous 14 days.

But local elected officials disagree with placing Lancaster in the southeastern region and are looking to change that, noting that by other definitions, Lancaster is part of southcentral Pennsylvania.

Southcentral or southeastern?

“(For emergency planning), we are in the southcentral area,” Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) said, referring to the South Central Task Force. “It's the same for Health Choices, milk co-ops, even sports and athletics.”

Martin would prefer Lancaster County be regrouped with the southcentral region, where the regional caseload is much closer to meeting the threshold for moving from “red” to the partial activity allowed under the state's “yellow” designation.

Alternatively, Martin said, he would like the county to be judged by its own data. He said he plans to convene a joint hearing of the Local Government Committee and Health and Human Services Committee on the matter, and call Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levin to testify.

On Monday, after hearing about Wolf's tweet indicating counties might stand on their own data, Martin said, “If that is now their intention, that is better and fairer for our county.” Martin said he also hopes state officials take into consideration data sets beyond just positive cases — such as how many patients recovered or how many were hospitalized, among others.

During her daily briefing on Monday, Levine emphasized that the caseload formula is only one criteria for considering whether a county or region can reopen. She also indicated, in response to a question, that the Wolf administration might be flexible in how geographic areas are defined for purposes of reopening the economy.

The Department of Health says Lancaster County has been grouped in the southeast region since the 1960s. But since no one currently in the department was around then, officials could not say exactly why Lancaster is categorized in the southeast, other than that it fits from a geographical perspective, department press secretary Nate Wardle said.

Standing alone

“I don't think that just because we've done something that way is a good reason to keep doing it,” Josh Parsons, chair of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, said. “My position is that each county should stand on its own.”

Parsons and Martin both noted that as testing begins to increase in the county, so too will the number of positive cases, but said that it is not an accurate measure of the county's relation to the pandemic and they would rather see an approach that considers the county's individual health system capacity.

“Rather than us be chained to what has been one of the more problematic areas of the state — not only in cases but in health system capacity — I'd rather we be weighed on our own merits,” Martin said.

Parsons said the point of the quarantine measures has been to ensure healthcare systems are not overrun, which he does not think the state is taking into consideration for reopening.

Their colleagues tend to agree.

Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said the specifics of the situation in Lancaster County set it apart from the rest of that state. Commissioner Craig Lehman sent a letter to Wolf on Saturday urging the governor to take a more county-specific approach.

Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) agreed.

“It seems intuitive that Lancaster County residents could safely return to work, while practicing social distancing and adhering to CDC health & safety guidelines, long before Philadelphia will be prepared to do the same,” Aument wrote in an email. “If the governor insists on a regional opening, I would encourage him to reevaluate his current map and create smaller regions.”