A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southeastern Lancaster County until 8:45 p.m., the National Weather Service at State College said Monday.

The rest of the county is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

Lancaster County is in the area covered, which includes parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The watch says severe weather could include the following:

isolated hail up to ping-pong size

scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour

frequent lightning

Flash flooding may occur, the weather service said, and advised residents to avoid flooded roadways.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/m3Xy00Rzh2 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 6, 2020