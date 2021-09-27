Southbound traffic along Route 222 in West Earl Township was shut down for about an hour and a half after a two-vehicle crash there Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred south of Route 322, near the North Farmersville Road overpass southeast of Akron, just before 2:30 p.m., the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure what type of vehicles were involved in the crash, though dispatch reports stated one of them a tractor trailer.

At least two people were injured, according to the dispatch report. The supervisor was unsure if any of the injured people were taken to the hospital.

Traffic headed south along Route 222 was shut down near Route 322, later reopening just before 4 p.m., the supervisor said.