Route 222 Crash 8/5/2021

A crash closed the southbound lanes of Route 222 on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Southbound lanes have been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 222.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes 1 mile south of the exit to PA 272 - Oregon Pike and the exit to Route 30 West/PA 283 West/Route 222 south, according to 511PA.

The southbound lanes were initially closed, but a traffic cam in the area shows traffic is flowing freely again. A crash farther north near Brownstown, however, has closed southbound lanes of Route 222.

It is not immediately clear exactly how many vehicles were involved, or if there were any injuries.

