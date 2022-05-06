A Delaware County-based developer and property management company has announced the official reopening of 16 renovated apartments at 10 S. Prince St. in Lancaster city.

Wayne-based Berger Rental Communities earlier this week offered tours to media and city officials of its conversion of ground-floor commercial space to 14 one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom units.

Berger Rental Communities bought the West King and South Prince streets building in 2019 for $8.65 million and extensively upgraded the previously existing 76 units there.

The building also now features a fitness center and courtyard.

The newly renovated ground-floor units come at a premium. Rents range from $1,375 to $1,910 a month, according to a Berger spokesperson.

Last year, city officials appealed a zoning approval of Berger’s conversion of the 10,000-sqaure-foot ground floor into apartments.

At a May 2021 hearing where it requested a zoning variance to make way for the apartments, Berger said the plan would provide badly needed market-rate rental housing in the middle of the city, while adding that some commercial spaces along King Street had been difficult to lease in part because of the slope of King Street past the building. The hill leaves some of the first-floor commercial spaces well above street level.

At the hearing, city planner Douglas Smith argued against granting the variance, saying it could prompt similar requests that could lead to fewer commercial storefronts downtown.

“The need for additional residential homes in downtown Lancaster area is undeniable,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline last year. “Through our long-term presence in this community, Berger is keenly aware of the need for housing. This is an exciting project that will address the housing shortage and will ultimately benefit business owners, residents, and the greater community.”

In October, a judge recognized a settlement out of court and dismissed the case.

The conversion of the ground floor also displaced six small business owners.

Berger owns and operates three other apartment communities in Lancaster: Creekside North in Manor Township and Creekside South in Lancaster Township (with 261 units combined) and Millers Crossing in Millersville (180 units).

The developer and property management firm is also moving forward on a 12-story apartment building at 202 N. Queen St. in the city.

A building plan released in March calls for 142 one- and two-bedroom market-rate apartments and 2,800 square feet of retail space on the first floor.

A spokesperson for Berger said in March the firm hopes to break ground at 202 N. Queen St. by the end of the year, and complete construction by the end of 2023.