A portion of South Lime Street will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. today, the City of Lancaster said on Twitter. 

Crews will be working to repair a sinkhole near the Church and Vine streets intersection. 

A detour has been posted and the city said that the repairs will happen "rain or shine through the night until the sinkhole is repaired." 

