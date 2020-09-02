A portion of South Lime Street will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. today, the City of Lancaster said on Twitter.

Crews will be working to repair a sinkhole near the Church and Vine streets intersection.

A detour has been posted and the city said that the repairs will happen "rain or shine through the night until the sinkhole is repaired."

S Lime St will be closed at the intersection of Church/Vine/Lime Wed. 9/2 at 6 PM to repair a sinkhole on S Lime St. Work will proceed rain or shine through the night until the sinkhole is repaired, unless there is severe weather. A detour has been posted. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/adm20tj332 — City of Lancaster (@cityoflancpa) September 2, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County news: