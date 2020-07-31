For the third time this year, South Coatesville Borough will have a new council president.

Vice President Montez Jones announced the resignation of former President Sylvia Washington at the July 28 virtual meeting. Her resignation went into effect July 27.

Washington has served on council since 1995. She became president by a 4-3 vote during the April 29 virtual meeting. She replaced council member Bill Turner, who was appointed in January.

“After many years of service to my community, there comes a time to move on,” Washington wrote in her resignation letter.

Jones will lead council until members vote on a new president with a date to be determined. Council is accepting letters of interest from residents to replace Washington. The person chosen will be eligible to run in the 2021 municipal elections.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I certainly appreciate everything that Ms. Washington has contributed to the borough all these many years,” Jones said after reading her letter aloud.

Other business

In other business, Turner asked to amend the agenda to include discussion on reinstating the Siana Bellwoar firm as solicitor with Michael Crotty as the firm’s representative. The firm had served the borough until May when Marvin Powell took over as solicitor. However, Powell resigned in July because of structural and personnel changes at his law firm.

Council member Renee Carey had shared her concern of Siana Bellwoar’s cost of legal fees at previous meetings. She said bills from the first three months of 2020 alone cost the borough approximately $17,000.

Meanwhile, council member Craig Morris recommended council rehire Siana Bellwoar because the borough had a working relationship with the law firm previously. With that, council voted 3-1 to reinstate Siana Bellwoar.

Morris, alongside Turner and council member Kenny Bond, voted yes. Jones, who voted no, suggested council “look at someone that we will all work with.” Carey abstained because she felt the agenda should not have been amended at that point in the meeting. Barbara Newsuan was absent.