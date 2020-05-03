South Coatesville has a new president after the former one was accused by his peers of not communicating.

During an April 29 council meeting via videoconferencing, Councilwoman Renee Carey motioned for reorganization. She nominated longtime Councilwoman Sylvia Washington as president.

Washington won on a 4-3 vote, replacing Councilman Bill Turner, who was named president earlier this year. Councilman Montez Jones remains vice president, and Councilwoman Barbara Newsuan was nominated by Carey as president pro tempore.

Carey explained reorganization was needed because of a “lack of communication” from Turner over the past two months. Turner refuted her claims.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Turner, who will still serve on council, is also handling the Chester County Department of Emergency Services COVID-19 response, as the deputy director for emergency management.

“It’s very unfortunate to be accused of leading South Coatesville and not representing it properly, and I just want to clear my name and say I care greatly about this borough,” Turner said.

Although no longer president, Turner was also nominated for vice president and president pro tempore. He received vocal support from councilmen Craig Morris and Kenny Bond, who also voted to oppose to reorganize council.

Later, Turner said he recommended the idea of an interim borough manager to council with two resumes under consideration. Council then voted on selecting Allen Smith over Steve Plaugher as interim borough manager. Smith will be compensated at an hourly rate of $28.