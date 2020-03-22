The South Central Transit Authority is proposing a base fare across the five existing Lancaster County bus zones beginning in July.

The authority board, which oversees the Red Rose Transit Authority, proposed raising the base fare by ten cents to $1.80 at its March 18 meeting.

Student fares would decrease by ten cents to $0.90.

The current fare structure would all be subject to the proposed base price, eliminating the “fare zones” structure that has different prices at different stops across the county.

Fare zones currently range in price from $1.70 to $2.90 depending on pickup location in the county.

In addition, the authority proposes eliminating refund slips and requiring payment of all fares upon entering a bus for trips to encourage exact fare. Riders may still request a transfer slip to use on a second bus when completing a trip.

All day passes are also proposed to be increased from $3.40 to $3.70 for all routes. The ten ride pass for adults price would be $13.50 while the 31 Day Pass would be $42.00. Previously, ride pass prices depended on zone and ranged in price.

The proposed changes are scheduled to take effect July 1. A public hearing has been scheduled April 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the RRTA Operations Center, 45 Erick Road in Lancaster.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority encourages residents to submit comments by email to info@redrosetransit.com or by mail to RRTA Fare Hearing, 45 Erick Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.

The SCTA Board also announced proposed rate changes for the RRTA Queen Street Station Parking Garage, located on the corner of Chestnut & Queen Streets, Lancaster. The maximum daily rate would go up by $1 from $14 to $15, and monthly passes at the garage would go up by $5 for both month-to-month and annual contracts.

For a full list of details, visit the authority website at redrosetransit.org.