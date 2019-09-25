A fire burned about five to seven acres of woods at the Fishing Creek North Nature Preserve in Drumore Township on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. and was under control about 4 p.m., according to Rawlinsville Fire Company firefighter Matt Snyder. The cause is unknown at this time.
"Five to seven acres is a pretty decent fire," Snyder said. Wind and dry conditions fueled the fire, he added.
Firefighters staged along Scalpy Hollow Road at the preserve's parking lot, but the fire was several hundred yards into the woods, firefighters said. Although the fire was declared under control, firefighters remained to cut trees and make sure the fire did not reignite. Crews were still on hand at 6:15 p.m. and some units stayed overnight to keep an eye on the area.
"We're so thankful for the fire companies," Lancaster Conservancy President Phil Wenger said. He praised firefighters for quickly containing the fire.
"We have no idea what the source of the fire is," Wenger said. "But there will be an investigation."
Wenger said this is rare for this area, because of the moisture and the leaves.
It was an undergrowth fire that moved up a rocky hill, Wenger said. And no buildings were threatened.
About 75 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire, with manpower coming from numerous area departments including Bart, Conestoga, Keystone Wildfire Crew, Lancaster Township, Refton, Robert Fulton, Quarryville and West Willow, along with crews from Maryland and York County.
The Lancaster Conservancy owns the 148-acre preserve. Fishing Creek North has been owned by the conservancy for the past 20 years, according to Wenger.
Fishing Creek North, combined with Fishing Creek South, make up about 400-plus acres of land.
Wenger said that Fishing Creek North will be closed to the public until the investigation is complete.