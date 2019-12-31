Sound off about Lancaster County's road system. Take this survey.

If you drive, take the bus or ride bike, you experience Lancaster County’s road system, for better or worse. And you probably have an opinion about it.

Now you can share your opinion with transportation planners by completing an online survey.

The survey, at lancompo.org, takes only a couple of minutes. The Lancaster County Planning Commission is gathering the public input as it updates its long-range transportation plan, called connects2040.

The survey, available through Feb. 9, asks you to rank your top transportation priorities from a list that includes reliable travel, safety and environmental protection. It also asks you to prioritize how state and federal transportation dollars should be invested here.

Lancaster County anticipates receiving $1.33 billion in federal and state transportation funding through 2045, the planning commission says. After adjusting for inflation, its real value decreases to $925 million.

“This process is a county-wide conversation,” Robert Bini, the county’s director for transportation planning, said in a news release. “We all have a stake in those decisions, for our own future and economic competitiveness.”

In addition to the survey, the planning commission will be meeting with major shippers, emergency responders, Plain Sect representatives, human services providers, underserved populations, bicyclists and municipal officials.

An advisory committee will meet periodically to offer additional opportunities for public input.