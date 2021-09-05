Editor's note: Twenty years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, we remember. Saturday marks two decades since 9/11. Children who were born at the turn of the 21st century and who have no memory of the devastation in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., are now adults who have never lived in a country not at war. For a nation, 9/11 is a moment that defined us, a moment that split our lives into before and after. On this anniversary, LNP | Lancaster Online reporters spoke with a professional firefighter who was at ground zero, a tugboat operator who took part in the largest maritime rescue mission in U.S. history and a mother who still grieves her son. Two decades later, how do the different generations see 9/11? Someone who remembers the day vividly versus someone who has only seen the devastation in photos?

What Mark Hershey remembers most about 9/11 was “the suits,” meaning the well-dressed executives of New York’s Financial District, the sort of men and women who wouldn’t even notice Hershey if they were to pass him on a sidewalk in Lower Manhattan.

Hershey, then in his mid-30s, was “a blue-collar, salty tugboat guy,” as different from the high-rolling stock traders and investment bankers as one can be.

But Sept. 11, 2001, changed that.

The suits needed his help.

“They were vulnerable. And you never see them vulnerable,” Hershey said.

It wasn’t just the suits who needed help, but hundreds of thousands of other people who found themselves trapped on Manhattan.

Hershey — and hundreds of other mariners like him who worked the boats serving New York Harbor — took part in what would become one of 9/11’s lesser-known rescue responses.

It’s considered the largest maritime evacuation in history: nearly half a million people were taken by tugboat, ferry, fishing boat — any kind of vessel — from Manhattan throughout the day. For perspective, during World War II, some 338,000 Allied soldiers were evacuated from Dunkirk, France, over nine days.

‘All available boats’

Hershey, now 52 years old and living in Manor Township, is a harbor pilot.

Twenty years ago, he was a tugboat captain and split his time between Lancaster County and New York, spending two weeks living and working on the Judy Moran, a roughly 100 foot, 3,000 horsepower tugboat, followed by two weeks off.

On a normal Tuesday, Hershey’s tug would be towing ships and barges around New York’s harbor, he recounted during an August interview.

As it happened on 9/11, the Judy Moran was in dry dock on Staten Island for a required five-year inspection.

Hershey was sitting on deck, talking to his mother by cellphone. He recalled what happened next vividly, as do so many others who were in New York that day.

“Now, Staten Island is pretty far from Manhattan, but I had a perfect view of the sky. I’m sitting there looking at the skyline, and all of a sudden, this huge fireball. And I said, ‘Mom, there was an explosion. I’ll call you back. I gotta go. I’m gonna check the news and see what’s going on,’ ” Hershey recalled.

He had seen the fireball resulting from the first jetliner ripping into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. On the TV in the tug’s galley, Hershey saw the second plane hit at 9:03 a.m. Any thought that the first crash was a mishap vanished.

Soon, over the tug’s VHF radio, Hershey began to hear dispatchers sending vessels to the Battery, the park at the tip of Manhattan where people fled after the south tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m. The subway, bridges and tunnels were closed, leaving boats as the only way home for many commuters.

At first, some vessels responded on their own, but very quickly, the U.S. Coast Guard issued a call:

“All available boats. This is the United States Coast Guard. Anyone available to help with the evacuation of Lower Manhattan, report to Governor’s Island,” then-Lt. Michael Day called out.

Without hesitation

Hershey said he could have stayed back because his tug was in dry dock.

“They dispatched my whole fleet to go help people. And I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna sit here and watch this,’ so I checked with my deckhands. I said, ‘You guys want to get picked up and go help?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah,’ ” Hershey said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen, but we knew that we could probably help somehow because people couldn’t get off of Manhattan Island.”

Hershey, like so many others, recalled his feeling of selflessness. “Kind of like defending your family if your family’s being attacked, that’s what I felt, That’s what I can liken it to.”

Hershey found himself on another of his company’s tugs, called the Turecamo Girls where he and his fellow mariners helped people board and tended to injured people as best as possible. Cuts and scrapes; a lot of bleeding heads, he recalled.

They hung a bedsheet from the tug’s bow, spray-painted with a destination, though Hershey can’t recall exactly where. Probably Hoboken or Weehawken, about 20 minutes away, on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River.

“We did it all day,” Hershey said. He figures the tug probably carried 100 people each trip.

The rescue, in Hershey’s telling, was a sort of controlled chaos. People were in shock and confused but also cooperative and helpful to one another, Hershey recalled.

“There were people jumping in the water and trying to get the hell off the island,” Hershey said.

“What sticks in my mind are the real high-end executives in their Armani suits and covered in dust, covered in blood. I mean, they looked like zombies. They were covered in white, white all over, with blood. And crying, screaming, just hysterical.”

One man looked like he came out of a war, Hershey said. He asked the man how he was doing.

“And all he said was, ‘I cannot get over the body parts, the ears and noses, and everything laying on the street.’ … To this day, I don’t get that, you know? He didn’t mention full bodies, he just mentioned ears and noses,” Hershey said.

Hershey said it was humbling to be hugged and thanked by so many of the people he and the other mariners helped.

“I just had the means to go help,” he said.

Regular people rising to the challenge

Historian and journalist Jessica DuLong wrote “Saved at the Seawall: Stories from the September 11th Boat Lift,” which was published in May. DuLong is also chief engineer, emerita, of the John J. Harvey, a former Fire Department of New York vessel called back into service to pump water at ground zero for four days after the attacks.

The mariners’ role in rescuing so many people is one largely not known but that’s been changing, and she thinks with this being the 20th anniversary of the attacks the waterborne rescue effort will finally see deserved recognition. (In 2011, Tom Hanks narrated a short documentary, “Boatlift,” about the evacuation.)

Hershey’s account, DuLong said, “is similar to many stories I’ve heard that day. It was just this absolute need that people of all walks of life, not just mariners, but all walks of life, had to help … This compulsion to help others who were in trouble.

“That is hugely representative of who we are, and that happens in disasters again and again throughout history. You see regular people rising to meet the challenge,” DuLong said.

What made it possible for the mariners to come together to help — spontaneously, at first — was their professionalism, close-knit community and knowledge of their vessels and the harbor, DuLong said.

And the stories of that day — of regular people doing what they could to help others — have lessons for us now as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 challenge, DuLong said.

“There is nothing like a global pandemic to show us, in stark relief, how dependent on one another we are,” DuLong said, suggesting that what could be seen as simple acts of helpfulness — stocking a free community food pantry, helping a person in need cross a busy street — have tremendous power.

“Kindness and empathy are contagious,” she said.

‘It’s something anybody would have done’

Hershey said he’s glad he was able to help hundreds of people reach safety, but he doesn’t dwell on his role. Maybe he’ll think about it a bit each anniversary.

Sometime after 9/11, Hershey said, he and other participants were awarded certificates for their involvement in the evacuation. Hershey didn’t keep his.

“What was I gonna do, hang it in my den? I don’t want to be awarded for that, man,” he said. “It’s something anybody would have done.”