It took Phil Boyer about two weeks to realize he needed to sign up for a post office box after moving into his West Earl Township home 12 years ago.

Boyer said he thought it was odd that his town, Brownstown, didn’t have home mail delivery, but he didn’t complain because he was able to sign up for a free post office box at the local post office.

He didn’t give it a second thought until recently, when he discovered his neighbors are charged an annual fee for their boxes — some as high as $184. Boyer has never had to pay anything to receive his mail, and he’s adamant that no other Brownstown resident should have to pay either.

“Why would anyone have to pay for a P.O. box when there’s no other options?” Boyer said.

Not everyone pays for a box, and Boyer suspects whether residents pay is based on how long they have called Brownstown their home. People who pay for a post office box typically have lived in the area for less than 10 years, Boyer said.

The billing amount varies, too. Boyer said he spoke to neighbors who pay $75 annually, and others who pay $184 per year. The newer the resident, he said, the higher the charge appears to be.

A known problem

Mark Lawrence, strategic communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service covering central and western Pennsylvania, said via email the postal service is aware of the issue and is currently addressing the problem.

Lawrence said anyone who is not eligible for home mail delivery service, which includes all Brownstown residents, is provided a free “Group E” post office box that is “consistent with the USPS responsibility to provide universal mail delivery.”

But Brownstown residents who’ve been paying shouldn’t expect to get their money back. Lawrence said the post office will not issue refunds for residents who have or currently are paying for their post office boxes.

Post office boxes range in price, depending on the size. A box that costs $184 a year, according to the USPS website, should fit several packages, flat-rate boxes and 10 to 15 letters. Group E boxes are the “smallest available box that reasonably accommodates their daily mail volume.”

Lawrence said the post office’s investigation of the issue is ongoing and would not answer further questions. The Brownstown postmaster declined to comment, referring all questions to Lawrence.

West Earl Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the municipality became aware of the pay discrepancy this month after the township office was flooded with calls from Brownstown residents looking for answers. But West Earl can’t do much for its residents — only the post office can, she said.

Seesholtz said she doesn’t know why the Brownstown post office requires residents to use a Group E post office box, and it’s one of the few towns that does not offer home delivery.

“This is 2022. … It’s time for the (U.S. Postal Service) to bring this township up to the 21st century,” Boyer said.

Circumventing the problem

Some Brownstown homes have slipped through the cracks and were able to sign up for home delivery through the Ephrata post office, which is roughly 6.5 miles from Brownstown. Boyer said Brownstown staff members told him he can sign up for Ephrata home delivery, but it wasn’t guaranteed the post office wouldn’t lose his mail if he did.

That’s a mistake, Seesholtz said. No Brownstown residents should receive home delivery at all, especially not through the Ephrata post office.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker contacted the USPS Harrisburg regional office in April after Brownstown resident Janet Dodson reached out to Smucker with home delivery questions.

A letter from the U.S. Postal Service addressed to Smucker obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline says the postal service made an error several years ago that allowed some Brownstown residents to receive mail from the Leola post office or the Ephrata post office.

Laureen B. Alt, a USPS manager of consumer affairs who signed the letter, said Brownstown residents who are currently signed up for Ephrata or Leola home delivery won’t have the service terminated until they move out. New homeowners will have to use post office boxes.

While the post office continues its investigation, Boyer said he has problems with mail sorting and worries about his mail getting lost. Lately, he struggled to receive an insulin package delivered to him from Veterans Affairs. He had gotten a confirmation from the VA saying the package was delivered, but when he went to pick it up, the Brownstown postmaster told him it wasn’t there.

Boyer said he eventually reordered his package and intends to pick it up himself at the Lebanon VA Medical Center, where it’s shipping from, to avoid any errors.

Lost mail concerns have troubled Boyer since the Brownstown post office notified some residents earlier this month that it would no longer sort mail that did not display a P.O. box number, he said.

Boyer said he’s experienced problems with some companies, such as Amazon, not recognizing his P.O. box number. UPS and FedEx also don’t deliver to P.O. boxes. He said he believes residents shouldn’t be punished for something that “isn’t our fault” and wonders if his mail will be thrown away if it’s not sorted.

U.S. Postal Service personnel can assist residents with P.O. box numbers in addressing their mail to ensure it reaches them, but Lawrence did not respond to questions about what happens to mail when it’s not sorted.

