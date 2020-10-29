Coronavirus deaths have increased in Pennsylvania in October, and the state’s smaller counties are now paying a disproportionate price as COVID-19 outbreaks reach areas that were less affected earlier in the pandemic.
As a group, the 36 Pennsylvania counties with populations under 100,000 have had a per capita death rate two-and-a-half times that of the state’s largest counties in October, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data finds.
Take Northumberland County, west of Bloomsburg, which had only three COVID-19 deaths through May. With a population of about 91,000, Northumberland had the state’s third-highest loss of life in October, fueled largely by a nursing-home outbreak. Northumberland's 49 coronavirus deaths from Oct. 1-28 compared with 56 in Philadelphia — a county 17 times more populous.
Northumberland had the state’s highest per capita death rate for the month, at 54 per 100,000, or more than 15 times the rate in Philadelphia, the analysis shows.
Huntingdon and Snyder counties, each with fewer than 50,000 people, each had 11 COVID-19 deaths in October, or more than half of their pandemic totals of 17 each.
Schuylkill County, with 141,000 people, had 36 deaths during the month, giving it the state’s fourth-highest per capita rate in October.
Here’s how the October COVID-19 death rate looks for the three groups of counties. The statewide rate was 4.0 per 100,000 population.
• Over 500,000 population: Seven counties, 5,896,754 total population, 181 deaths, rate of 3.1 per 100,000.
• 100,000 to 500,000 population: 24 counties, 5,258,721 total population, 264 deaths, rate of 5.0 per 100,000
• Under 100,000 population: 36 counties, 1,646,514 total population, 131 deaths, rate of 8.0 per 100,000
Here is a list of all 67 Pennsylvania counties, ranked by the number of COVID-19 deaths they recorded Oct. 1-28, and what that works out to in terms of a per capita rate per 100,000 population.
County
COVID-19
Oct. 1-28 rate per
Deaths Oct.1-28
100,000 population
Philadelphia
56
4
Allegheny
50
4
Northumberland
49
54
York
44
10
Westmoreland
37
11
Schuylkill
36
25
Berks
27
6
Bucks
19
3
Beaver
18
11
Montgomery
17
2
Lancaster*
17
3
Dauphin
14
5
Delaware
13
2
Lehigh
12
3
Blair
11
9
Lawrence
11
13
Huntingdon
11
24
Snyder
11
27
Chester
9
2
Bradford
9
15
Luzerne
8
3
Fayette
8
6
Lebanon
7
5
Northampton
6
2
Lycoming
6
5
Mercer
6
5
Columbia
6
9
Montour
6
33
Centre
5
3
Union
5
11
Washington
4
2
Franklin
4
3
Indiana
4
5
Butler
3
2
Armstrong
3
5
Erie
2
1
Cumberland
2
1
Monroe
2
1
Carbon
2
3
Wayne
2
4
Fulton
2
14
Lackawanna
1
0
Adams
1
1
Clearfield
1
1
Pike
1
2
Mifflin
1
2
Jefferson
1
2
Clinton
1
3
Clarion
1
3
Juniata
1
4
Potter
1
6
Forest
1
14
Sullivan
1
16
Cambria
0
0
Crawford
0
0
Somerset
0
0
Venango
0
0
Bedford
0
0
Perry
0
0
McKean
0
0
Tioga
0
0
Susquehanna
0
0
Warren
0
0
Greene
0
0
Elk
0
0
Wyoming
0
0
Cameron
0
0
PENNSYLVANIA
576
4
*Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, has reported only 15 COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County in October, while the state counts 17.