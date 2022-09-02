Wearing a new purple T-shirt, Pam Laird spent Friday morning sitting in her wheelchair on the sidewalk outside Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation.

“I’m supporting the workers. They need more money, and they need more help,” said Laird, 67, who has lived at the Lancaster city nursing home for nearly seven years and joined unionized workers there Friday as they began an unfair practice strike.

“They’re here for us and they do their best. They do more than their best, and they don’t pay them enough,” said Laird, who said she was given an SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania T-shirt after asking Thursday night if she could be part of the planned strike.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced the strike in the wee hours Friday morning after negotiations overnight Thursday failed to reach a resolution. Unionized direct-care, dietary and laundry workers walked off the job at the 425 N. Duke St. nursing home at 7 a.m.

Union members at Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation were joined by SEIU members at 13 other nursing homes in Pennsylvania that went on strike Friday. Workers at four other homes voted to strike next week.

Strike’s first day

Rose City has about 40 workers who are part of the union. About 30 people were present outside on the strike’s first day including state Rep. Mike Sturla, who represents Lancaster city, and Ismail Smith-Wade El, Lancaster City Council president and candidate for a newly created state House seat that includes part of Lancaster city.

“We’re fighting for fair wages. We’re fighting for a fair contract, a livable wage, decent insurance and better care for our residents,” said Shelley Robinson, a Certified Nursing Assistant at Rose City since 1993 who serves as local union president.

Robinson said low wages have made it difficult to recruit workers to keep the facility adequately staffed. She says CNAs start at $14.75 an hour, an amount that isn’t nearly enough to attract needed workers. To fill the gaps, the company has been hiring temporary staff, paying them more than regular staff, and relying on them to such a degree that they now outnumber direct employees, she said.

“We didn’t want to come out. Let’s be honest, we’d rather be in there caring for our residents right now, but we have to do what is necessary for ourselves and our residents. This is necessary,” Robinson said.

Rebecca Glass, a Rose City administrator, issued a statement Friday morning that was critical of the striking workers and detailed some of the wage increases that were offered.

“We want the public to know that we did not want our employees to follow the Union and abandon their jobs. We believe it is irresponsible in these challenging times. Most importantly, we are fully staffed and providing care to our residents,” the statement said.

Based on years of experience, CNAs were offered 29% increases, Licensed Practical Nurses were offered 17% increases and cooks were offered 28% increases as part of wage increases that were as much as $4 an hour, the statement said.

“Instead of embracing wage increases for their members, the Union made demands regarding neutrality and other terms which have nothing to do with the employees,” the statement said. “We will not stop caring about our employees and will continue to provide necessary services to our residents. We hope the Union and its leadership will work with us and stop proposing items which have absolutely nothing to do with the employees.”

Staffing concerns

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation is currently owned by Priority Healthcare, a New York-based chain. The union says the chain has refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of nonunion staff hired through an outside temp agency or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in its contracts with its nursing homes.

Central to the negotiations, according to the union, was how much of the $600 million earmarked for nursing home workers in the state budget will go to staff who they say are overworked and underpaid.

“They got the money from the government, and they don’t want to give it to us. … they don’t want to give it to the people, the workers,” Robinson said.

Nina Ray, who has spent 24 years as a cook at Rose City, said new cooks start around $11 an hour, leading to perpetual shortages because few people want to work for so little.

“I can’t remember the last time we were fully staffed,” Ray said during a brief late-morning rally on the sidewalk before strikers marched around the block chanting slogans, such as “When we fight, we win”, “Get up, get down, Lancaster is a union town,” and “What do we want? A contract. When do we want it? Now. If we don’t get it, shut it down.”