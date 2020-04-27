Golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately-owned campgrounds may reopen beginning Friday, May 1, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.

The Wolf Administration said that limited outdoor recreational industries can resume activities and operation as long as guidelines for the operation of life-sustaining businesses are followed.

The restrictions were lifted to help maintain "positive physical and mental health," a statement said.

"As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health," Wolf said.

However, while certain recreational activities will be allowed, campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through Thursday, May 14, the statement said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued guidelines for visiting parks and recreation areas. These guidelines include:

- Staying close to home.

- Practicing social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet apart from others.

- Wearing a mask or protective garment.

- Only participate in recreational activities if you feel healthy and have not been exposed to COVID-19.

- Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

- Think ahead about how to keep distance from others with participating in outdoor activities.